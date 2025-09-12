Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 to Feature iPhone 16, Pixel 9, Galaxy S24 Deals

India’s festive shopping season is almost here, with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 sale expected to take place in late September or early October. This annual event has become one of the most anticipated sales of the year, known for big price drops across categories. As usual, smartphones will take center stage, and buyers are closely watching for offers on the Apple iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9, and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series. While Flipkart has not yet announced the exact dates, past years suggest the event will roll out just in time for the festive rush with daily offers lined up.

Key takeaways

• Apple iPhone 16 deals will likely come in the form of bank card discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses rather than flat price drops.

• Google Pixel 9’s participation depends on its launch date, while Pixel 8 offers are almost certain.

• The sale usually lasts about a week with fresh deals added daily across categories.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series deals

The Samsung Galaxy S24, introduced in January 2025, is expected to be a major highlight of the sale. Since it has been available for several months already, it stands out as the most likely flagship to see direct price reductions. Buyers can look forward to lower sticker prices, additional card-based offers, and no-cost EMI plans.

The device features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, is powered by the Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, and also brings several Galaxy AI features. Considering the combination of premium design, performance, and camera capabilities, the S24 could become one of the most attractive Android phones to pick up at a lower cost.

Apple iPhone 16 offers

Apple typically unveils its new iPhones in September, which lines up perfectly with the Big Billion Days timeline. That makes this sale one of the very first opportunities for buyers in India to purchase the iPhone 16. A direct price cut is unlikely so soon after launch. Instead, Flipkart is expected to team up with leading banks such as HDFC, ICICI, and Axis to offer instant discounts on credit and debit cards.

Buyers can also expect boosted exchange values for older iPhones, making it easier to upgrade to the newest model. For those willing to consider slightly older models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 are both likely to see more straightforward price drops during the event.

Google Pixel 9 availability

The Google Pixel 9’s availability in the sale will depend almost entirely on its launch date. Google usually announces its Pixel lineup in early October, which makes the timing a bit uncertain. If the Big Billion Days begins before the Pixel 9 is revealed, buyers will not see any related offers. However, if the launch overlaps with the sale, Flipkart could roll out pre-order benefits or bundled deals.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 is almost guaranteed to see discounts. Its proven camera quality and smooth Android experience still make it a compelling option, and a reduced price could make it one of the more practical purchases during the sale.

FAQs

Q1: When is the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 expected to start?

A1: While not officially announced, the sale is expected to begin in the last week of September or the first week of October 2025, based on previous years’ schedules.

Q2: Will the new iPhone 16 get a flat discount during the sale?

A2: It is highly unlikely. New iPhone models typically do not get flat discounts so soon after launch. Expect bank offers, cashback, and better exchange rates for your old phone instead.

Q3: Which phone is likely to have the biggest discount?

A3: The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the most probable candidate for the largest direct price cut among the three, as it was launched earlier in the year.

Q4: How can I get the best deals during the sale?

A4: To get the best offers, have your payment details and address saved on Flipkart, keep an eye on flash sales, and check for specific bank card discounts that you can use. Having a Flipkart Plus membership can also provide early access to deals.