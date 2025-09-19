Flipkart Minutes Turns The Big Billion Days into India’s Fastest Shopping Festival with 10-minute Doorstep Delivery Starting at Midnight

News

Flipkart introduces 10-minute delivery for The Big Billion Days sale via Flipkart Minutes. Get groceries, electronics, and more delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

By Lakshmi Narayanan
Flipkart is all set to launch 10-minute delivery for its flagship event, The Big Billion Days, through its quick commerce service called Flipkart Minutes. The service will go live at midnight when the sale begins, giving customers in select cities a chance to receive their orders almost immediately. This move positions the shopping festival as one of the fastest in India while also putting Flipkart directly in competition with quick commerce players already operating in the space. Products eligible for this service include groceries, fresh produce, mobile accessories, and selected electronic items.

Key Takeaways

  • Flipkart’s quick commerce arm, Flipkart Minutes, will roll out 10-minute deliveries during The Big Billion Days sale.
  • The service becomes available at midnight, coinciding with the start of the sale.
  • Customers will be able to order groceries, electronic accessories, and personal care products.
  • The service will initially be available in major cities with an established dark store network.

The Big Billion Days began in 2014 as a large-scale sales event and has since become an annual fixture in India’s retail calendar. Millions of shoppers wait for it every year to grab deals across a wide variety of categories. Until now, the sale has been mostly about discounts and offers with standard delivery timelines. The introduction of 10-minute delivery adds an entirely new dimension to the shopping festival and reflects how expectations around e-commerce are changing.

The service is powered by Flipkart’s network of local fulfillment centers, more commonly known as dark stores. These are smaller warehouses situated within dense urban areas, each one stocked with high-demand items. Once a customer places an order through Flipkart Minutes, the closest dark store prepares it while a delivery partner quickly picks it up for dispatch. This setup enables delivery timelines that shrink from hours or days to just a few minutes.

By doing this, Flipkart steps into direct competition with other quick commerce services such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. With the festive season being the busiest time of year for shopping, the combination of discounts and near-instant delivery is expected to draw significant attention. Shoppers may now find themselves ordering everyday essentials or small electronics and receiving them before they are even done browsing other categories.

Public conversation around this feature has already started to show mixed reactions. Many users on social media are excited about the idea of getting Big Billion Days orders delivered within minutes, while others are raising questions about how reliable the service will be and whether their area will be covered. For now, Flipkart is launching the feature in metro cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Expansion to more locations will depend on operational capacity and demand.

If the model proves successful during this high-volume event, Flipkart’s 10-minute delivery service could redefine what Indian shoppers expect from online sales events, blending speed, convenience, and offers into a single experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are Flipkart Minutes?

A. Flipkart Minutes is the quick commerce service from Flipkart that delivers groceries, essentials, and some electronic items to customers within minutes using a network of local fulfillment centers.

Q. Is 10-minute delivery available for all products during The Big Billion Days?

A. No, the 10-minute delivery service is only applicable to a select range of products available through the Flipkart Minutes section on the app. This mostly includes groceries, snacks, personal care items, and small electronic accessories. Large items like furniture or TVs will follow standard delivery schedules.

Q. Which cities have the Flipkart Minutes service for The Big Billion Days?

A. The service is initially available in major metropolitan areas where Flipkart has an established dark store network, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. You can check the Flipkart app for availability in your specific pincode.

Q. Are there any extra charges for 10-minute delivery?

A. Delivery charges for Flipkart Minutes depend on the order value. Typically, there is a small delivery fee for orders below a certain amount, which may be waived for orders that meet a minimum value threshold. Check the app during checkout for specific charges.

Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
