Flipkart Slashes iPhone 16 Pro Max Price by INR 55,000 in Diwali Sale

Flipkart has rolled out a massive festive offer on the newly launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max under its Big Diwali Sale. Shoppers can now grab Apple’s latest flagship at an effective discount of up to ₹55,000, making it one of the lowest prices since the phone’s launch in India just last month. The offer combines a direct price reduction, a special bank discount, and a bonus for those exchanging their old smartphones.

Key Takeaways

• Total potential savings on the iPhone 16 Pro Max can go up to ₹55,000.

• The discount includes a flat price cut from Flipkart, an instant bank offer, and an exchange bonus.

• The deal is live for a limited period during Flipkart’s Diwali sale, both on the website and app.

• The iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched in India at a starting price of ₹1,69,900 for the 256GB model.

Now, the total ₹55,000 off isn’t a single flat discount, which might confuse some buyers at first glance. It’s actually a combination of three stacked offers that together bring down the price quite dramatically. Flipkart is giving a direct discount of ₹20,000 on the phone’s retail price. Then, customers using an SBI Credit Card can avail an instant discount of ₹10,000. The biggest saving, however, comes through the exchange offer. Flipkart is offering up to ₹25,000 off when customers trade in an old smartphone.

Of course, the exact value of the exchange depends on the condition and model of the phone being traded in. Newer flagships like the iPhone 14 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are likely to fetch the highest trade-in value.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max remains Apple’s most premium device for 2025. It features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology for smoother visuals. Under the hood, it’s powered by the A19 Pro chip, which delivers faster performance, especially noticeable in gaming and multitasking. The camera setup has also received notable improvements. The 48MP main camera now has a larger sensor for better low-light photography, and the 5x optical zoom telephoto lens offers more versatility. There’s also an upgraded ultrawide camera.

Apple has added a new ‘Capture’ button this year, giving users quick physical access to camera functions, which feels like a thoughtful addition. The phone continues to feature the titanium frame, which keeps it sturdy but still surprisingly light in hand.

This Diwali deal from Flipkart makes the iPhone 16 Pro Max more attainable for many Apple fans who might have been holding off due to the price. A discount of this scale on a newly launched iPhone is rare, and perhaps that’s why the buzz around this offer is so high. It’s expected that stocks will move fast once the sale goes live.

Buyers are advised to check all the terms and conditions carefully on the Flipkart product page, especially those relating to bank offers and the exchange bonus. To claim the full discount, customers need to add the iPhone 16 Pro Max to their cart, choose the SBI Credit Card payment option for the instant discount, and then proceed to evaluate their old phone for the exchange offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Is the ₹55,000 discount a direct price cut?

A. No, it is not a direct price cut. The ₹55,000 is a combination of a flat discount from Flipkart, an instant bank discount on SBI Credit Cards, and an additional exchange bonus on specific old smartphones.

Q. Which bank card is required for the additional discount?

A. To get the instant bank discount of ₹10,000, you must use an SBI Credit Card for the payment.

Q. Will I get ₹25,000 for any old phone I exchange?

A. No, the ₹25,000 is the maximum exchange bonus offered. The actual bonus amount depends on the model and working condition of your old smartphone. Newer and high-end models will get a higher value.

Q. Is this offer available in offline stores?

A. This specific offer of up to ₹55,000 off is part of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale and is available only on the Flipkart platform.

Q. How long will this iPhone 16 Pro Max deal last?

A. The offer is for a limited time during Flipkart’s Diwali sale period. The exact end date is mentioned on the website, but the deal may end earlier if stocks run out.