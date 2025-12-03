News

Former Hirect India CEO Raj Das Launches Hyperlocal Hiring App HiBOSS

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
5 Min Read
Former Hirect India CEO Raj Das Launches Hyperlocal Hiring App HiBOSS

Raj Das, the former India CEO of Hirect, officially rolled out a new mobile application called HiBOSS on December 2, 2025. It is positioned as a hyperlocal hiring platform that tries to simplify the way people find nearby jobs. Instead of relying on long resumes or formal processes, the app leans on a casual chat format supported by artificial intelligence, something that perhaps feels more natural for many younger job seekers today. The idea seems to be to make hiring quicker, lighter, and maybe even a bit more conversational.

Contents

Key Takeaways

• Raj Das (formerly of Hirect) launched HiBOSS on December 2, 2025.
• The app focuses on hyperlocal jobs to help people find employers close to where they live.
• It uses Agentic AI to automate tasks and match candidates efficiently.
• Job seekers and hiring managers can chat directly inside the app.
• The platform mainly targets SMBs that still depend on offline hiring.

Solving the Small Business Hiring Problem

Raj Das has pointed out that most mainstream job portals are built with large corporate HR teams in mind. Small and medium business owners often do not have that kind of structure supporting them. They usually manage hiring through WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels, or recommendations from people they know. It works, but it is fragmented and sometimes frustrating. HiBOSS tries to bring all of this activity into a single place without making the system feel difficult or overly formal.

The platform is also designed for Gen Z and Millennial job seekers who tend to expect faster responses. Waiting several weeks for a callback on traditional platforms often feels outdated. HiBOSS attempts to fix this by enabling near instant communication, which, in practice, could take a lot of stress out of the search process.

How Agentic AI and Hyperlocal Matching Work

HiBOSS uses what it calls Agentic AI HR to handle a large portion of the hiring flow. Instead of simply answering a user’s questions, the AI is meant to perform tasks on its own. It behaves like a digital assistant that can screen applicants, shortlist profiles, and even schedule interviews automatically. I think this kind of autonomy might help reduce the manual work that smaller teams usually cannot afford.

The hyperlocal component makes sure users see job listings close to their location. This can be especially helpful for roles where proximity matters, like retail or field operations. The company claims that with the mix of location-based matching and quick AI-driven actions, a job seeker might receive as many as ten interview invitations in an hour. That number sounds ambitious, but it does suggest that speed is a central promise of the platform.

Background of the Founder

Raj Das brings considerable experience from his previous work in the recruitment space. During his time at Hirect, he helped grow the platform in India and oversaw the verification of 5 million job seekers along with 200,000 employers. After spending about five years in the industry, he seems to be applying what he learned toward solving hiring challenges that directly affect local communities and smaller businesses.

Business Model

HiBOSS runs on a performance-based model for employers. Instead of paying a flat amount just to post a job, business owners pay only when they achieve a specific hiring outcome. This approach might feel more practical for SMBs with limited budgets. Job seekers can use the core features for free, while premium options are available for those who want additional visibility or extra tools.

FAQs

Q1: What is HiBOSS?

A1: HiBOSS is a mobile app that helps people find jobs nearby. It connects job seekers directly with local business owners through a chat interface.

Q2: Who is the founder of HiBOSS?

A2: The app was launched by Raj Das, who was previously the Co-founder and India CEO of Hirect.

Q3: How does the AI in HiBOSS work?

A3: The app uses Agentic AI, which acts like a digital assistant. It matches candidates with jobs and helps schedule interviews automatically to save time.

Q4: Is the app free for job seekers?

A4: The basic functions are likely free, but the company has mentioned that job seekers can pay for specific premium features.

Google launches AI virtual try-on tool for fashion shoppers in India
LG confirms CES 2026 event to present new AI solutions in Las Vegas
POCO C85 5G India Launch Set for December 9: Confirmed Specs and Expected Price
Motorola Launches moto g57 POWER in India with 7000mAh Battery at ₹12,999
Xiaomi India launches Redmi 15C 5G with 6000mAh battery and HyperOS 2
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
Follow:
Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
Previous Article Google launches AI virtual try-on tool for fashion shoppers in India Google launches AI virtual try-on tool for fashion shoppers in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Lava Agni 4 5G
Lava Agni 4 5G Review: Is This the Best Budget 5G Phone in 2025?
By Hardik Mitra
Boult Mustang Thunder Review: 70-Hour Battery and Mustang Style on a Budget
Boult Mustang Thunder Review: 70-Hour Battery and Mustang Style on a Budget
OnePlus 15 Review: A New Champion of Battery Life
OnePlus 15 Review: A New Champion of Battery Life
Tempt Elite 30W
Tempt Elite 30W GaN Charger Review: Fast Charging Gets Affordable
By Hardik Mitra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Long-Term Review
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Long-Term Review: Still the Best Android Phone of 2025!

Latest News

AMD and HPE Build Helios AI Platform with New Chips
AMD and HPE Build Helios AI Platform with New Chips
By Aditi Sharma
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses Launch in India with Deepika Padukone Voice and UPI Lite
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses Launch in India with Deepika Padukone Voice and UPI Lite
By Vishal Jain
Sony India launches AI-powered ILCE-7V camera starting at Rs 2.55 Lakh
Sony India launches AI-powered ILCE-7V camera starting at Rs 2.55 Lakh
By Hardik Mitra
BenQ launches TK705i and TK705STi 4K projectors with Google TV in India
BenQ launches TK705i and TK705STi 4K projectors with Google TV in India
By Gauri
Milagrow Window Seagull 25 Robot Launch Brings Automated Cleaning to Indian Homes
Milagrow Window Seagull 25 Robot Launch Brings Automated Cleaning to Indian Homes
By Shweta Bansal
Samsung reveals Galaxy Z TriFold with triple screen design and large battery
Samsung reveals Galaxy Z TriFold with triple screen design and large battery
By Srishti Gulati

You Might also Like