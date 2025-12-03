Former Hirect India CEO Raj Das Launches Hyperlocal Hiring App HiBOSS

Raj Das, the former India CEO of Hirect, officially rolled out a new mobile application called HiBOSS on December 2, 2025. It is positioned as a hyperlocal hiring platform that tries to simplify the way people find nearby jobs. Instead of relying on long resumes or formal processes, the app leans on a casual chat format supported by artificial intelligence, something that perhaps feels more natural for many younger job seekers today. The idea seems to be to make hiring quicker, lighter, and maybe even a bit more conversational.

Solving the Small Business Hiring Problem

Raj Das has pointed out that most mainstream job portals are built with large corporate HR teams in mind. Small and medium business owners often do not have that kind of structure supporting them. They usually manage hiring through WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels, or recommendations from people they know. It works, but it is fragmented and sometimes frustrating. HiBOSS tries to bring all of this activity into a single place without making the system feel difficult or overly formal.

The platform is also designed for Gen Z and Millennial job seekers who tend to expect faster responses. Waiting several weeks for a callback on traditional platforms often feels outdated. HiBOSS attempts to fix this by enabling near instant communication, which, in practice, could take a lot of stress out of the search process.

How Agentic AI and Hyperlocal Matching Work

HiBOSS uses what it calls Agentic AI HR to handle a large portion of the hiring flow. Instead of simply answering a user’s questions, the AI is meant to perform tasks on its own. It behaves like a digital assistant that can screen applicants, shortlist profiles, and even schedule interviews automatically. I think this kind of autonomy might help reduce the manual work that smaller teams usually cannot afford.

The hyperlocal component makes sure users see job listings close to their location. This can be especially helpful for roles where proximity matters, like retail or field operations. The company claims that with the mix of location-based matching and quick AI-driven actions, a job seeker might receive as many as ten interview invitations in an hour. That number sounds ambitious, but it does suggest that speed is a central promise of the platform.

Background of the Founder

Raj Das brings considerable experience from his previous work in the recruitment space. During his time at Hirect, he helped grow the platform in India and oversaw the verification of 5 million job seekers along with 200,000 employers. After spending about five years in the industry, he seems to be applying what he learned toward solving hiring challenges that directly affect local communities and smaller businesses.

Business Model

HiBOSS runs on a performance-based model for employers. Instead of paying a flat amount just to post a job, business owners pay only when they achieve a specific hiring outcome. This approach might feel more practical for SMBs with limited budgets. Job seekers can use the core features for free, while premium options are available for those who want additional visibility or extra tools.

FAQs

Q1: What is HiBOSS?

A1: HiBOSS is a mobile app that helps people find jobs nearby. It connects job seekers directly with local business owners through a chat interface.

Q2: Who is the founder of HiBOSS?

A2: The app was launched by Raj Das, who was previously the Co-founder and India CEO of Hirect.

Q3: How does the AI in HiBOSS work?

A3: The app uses Agentic AI, which acts like a digital assistant. It matches candidates with jobs and helps schedule interviews automatically to save time.

Q4: Is the app free for job seekers?

A4: The basic functions are likely free, but the company has mentioned that job seekers can pay for specific premium features.