Fossil India Unveils New Holiday Watch Collection for Christmas Gifting

Fossil has introduced a fresh lineup of watches in India just in time for the holiday and Christmas gifting rush, and I think the collection feels thoughtfully curated. There are five models in total, spread across the Everett, Carraway, Harlow, and Raquel families. The selection ranges from mechanical automatic watches crafted for men to pieces that lean more toward jewelry for women. Fossil seems to be positioning these as long-lasting gifts rather than seasonal novelties, which perhaps makes sense if you want something meaningful that stays in use well beyond the holidays. All models are already available across Fossil’s online and offline retail channels in India.

Key Takeaways

The lineup features two men’s watches and three women’s watches.

Prices start at INR 10,495 for the Harlow Watch Ring and go up to INR 20,995 for the Everett Automatic.

The men’s models focus on automatic movements with open-heart or skeletonized designs.

The women’s models highlight gold-tone stainless steel and festive accents such as satin green.

The Harlow Watch Ring (ES5446) functions both as a ring and a miniature timepiece.

Men’s Collection: Mechanical Designs

Fossil’s holiday selection for men revolves around automatic movements. These watches run on the motion of the wrist rather than a battery, which is something many enthusiasts appreciate. It gives the watch a kind of mechanical charm that feels both traditional and slightly technical.

Everett Automatic (ME3275)

Priced at INR 20,995, the Everett Automatic features a 42mm gold-tone stainless steel case and a sunray blue open-heart dial that lets you see part of the movement working. The display caseback offers an additional view of the mechanics, something I personally find interesting even if I don’t check it often. Fossil presents this model as a blend of sporty and refined design elements, making it suitable for holiday events or even everyday wear if you enjoy a bit of flair.

Carraway (ME3272)

The Carraway model comes in at INR 19,995 and brings a rectangular case that subtly curves to follow the wrist. It uses a skeletonized dial and an open caseback to showcase its automatic movement. With the croco-embossed leather strap, the watch leans slightly more classic, though the visible mechanics give it a modern twist. It feels like the kind of watch someone might choose if they want a balance between vintage influences and contemporary details.

Women’s Collection: Jewelry and Timepieces

The women’s range places emphasis on pieces that double as accessories, leaning heavily on gold-tone stainless steel and festive seasonal shades. These feel more like wearable ornaments that happen to tell time.

Harlow Watch Ring (ES5446)

Retailing at INR 10,495, the Harlow Watch Ring is a miniature, fully functional watch designed to be worn as a ring. It uses an octagonal gold-tone stainless steel case paired with a flexible band, and the dial has a matte textured cream finish. This is clearly aimed at those who enjoy unconventional accessories. I think it sits somewhere between playful and practical, which might appeal to someone wanting a unique holiday gift.

Harlow (ES5445)

The wrist-worn Harlow version costs INR 19,995. It keeps the same octagonal gold-tone case but adds a black onyx stone accent with sparkle details at the 6 o’clock position. The polished gold-tone stainless steel bracelet complements the cream textured dial, giving it a more traditional jewelry-watch feel. It feels festive without being overly themed.

Raquel (ES5452)

The Raquel, priced at INR 13,495, presents a rectangular gold-tone case with a matching stainless steel bracelet. Its satin green dial stands out immediately and seems designed specifically with holiday styling in mind. The watch includes a three-hand display and a date window, which adds everyday practicality. It might resonate with someone who wants a festive color but still intends to wear the watch regularly.

Availability and Brand Context

Fossil, an American lifestyle brand with a significant presence in India, has already listed these models across its official website, exclusive stores, and authorized partners such as Helios, Tata CLiQ, and Nykaa. Most Fossil watches in this category tend to come with a two-year international warranty that covers manufacturing defects. The timing of this launch aligns with India’s peak wedding and holiday shopping season, a period when gold-tone accessories naturally see higher demand. It feels like Fossil is leaning into that trend quite directly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Where can I buy these Fossil holiday watches in India?

A1: You can purchase these models at Fossil retail stores, the official Fossil India website, and major online retailers like Myntra, Amazon India, Tata CLiQ, and Nykaa.

Q2: Do the automatic watches like Everett and Carraway need batteries?

A2: No. Automatic watches are powered by the motion of your wrist. If you do not wear them for a few days, they will stop and need to be wound manually or shaken gently to start again.

Q3: Is the Harlow Watch Ring adjustable?

A3: The Harlow Watch Ring (ES5446) typically features an expansion band or specific sizing to fit different finger sizes, but it is best to check the specific size guide provided by the retailer before purchasing.

Q4: Are these watches water-resistant?

A4: Most standard Fossil watches have a water resistance rating of 5 ATM (50 meters), making them safe for splashes or brief immersion, but not for swimming or diving. Always check the specific rating on the case back.