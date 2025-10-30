Four Student Teams Win INR 1 Crore in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025

Samsung India has announced the winners of its fourth national education and innovation programme, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025. At the Grand Finale held in New Delhi, four remarkable teams of young innovators walked away with a total grant of INR 1 crore. This funding will support incubation at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, helping them turn their AI-based prototypes into practical, real-world solutions.

The competition is designed to inspire students to use technology to address pressing social and community challenges. Interestingly, this year’s edition saw strong participation from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities—proof that innovation and curiosity are thriving well beyond the metros.

Key Takeaways

Top Winners: The four winning teams are Percevia (Bengaluru), NextPlay.AI (Aurangabad), Paraspeak (Gurugram), and Prithvi Rakshak (Palamu).

Grand Prize: The teams share a total grant of INR 1 crore for incubation and mentorship at IIT Delhi’s FITT Labs.

Other Prizes: Each of the top 20 finalist teams received INR 1 lakh and a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.

Key Partners: The programme is supported by Startup India, MeitY Startup Hub, and the Atal Innovation Mission—three major government initiatives that promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Winning Projects

After a six-month journey involving mentorship, prototype building, and multiple evaluation rounds, four teams emerged as winners for their outstanding use of AI and technology across accessibility, sports, healthcare, and sustainability.

Percevia (Bengaluru): Created by 20-year-old Tushar, Percevia is an AI-powered pair of smart glasses designed for visually impaired users. It identifies nearby objects and provides voice and vibration feedback using a unique 33-grid system, giving real-time spatial awareness to the wearer.

Paraspeak (Gurugram): Developed by 16-year-old Pranet Khetan, Paraspeak is a real-time speech enhancement device that costs under Rs 2,000. It uses deep-learning algorithms to convert slurred or unclear speech—often caused by stroke or dysarthria—into fluent, clear Hindi, allowing users to communicate with confidence.

NextPlay.AI (Aurangabad): This mobile-first AI platform focuses on sports inclusion. It features an AI Virtual Coach, an AI Referee, and a Neuro-Inclusive Tracker to ensure fairness, accessibility, and inclusivity for athletes across skill levels.

Prithvi Rakshak (Palamu): From Palamu, Jharkhand, this team built a community-oriented green app promoting eco-conscious behavior. The app encourages users to participate in tree adoption, recycling, and gamified eco-actions—making sustainability both engaging and actionable.

Building a Support System for Young Innovators

The INR 1 crore grant will fund incubation at IIT Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT)—a dedicated department that bridges academia and industry. FITT helps researchers and young entrepreneurs transform their ideas into commercially viable technologies.

Notably, this year’s finalists were given access to FITT’s advanced research and development labs even before the finale, allowing them to refine their prototypes under expert guidance.

Samsung’s larger vision through Solve for Tomorrow is to strengthen India’s ecosystem of young problem-solvers. Through partnerships with Startup India (part of DPIIT), MeitY Startup Hub, and Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog), the company aims to build a sustainable foundation for innovation-led entrepreneurship among students.

Mr. JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, shared, “Our vision is to keep using technology for good – mentoring, resourcing, and helping these young creators to build a more inclusive and future-ready India.” He highlighted how this aligns with the goals of Digital India and Startup India.

Prof. Ajay K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, also praised the finalists, saying, “This generation of young creators is exactly what India needs. They are capable of designing with purpose, not just imitating what is being done globally.”

Related FAQs

What is Samsung Solve for Tomorrow?

It’s an annual educational and innovation programme in India that encourages students to use STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) to solve real-world community challenges through technology.

Who won the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025?

The four winning teams are Percevia from Bengaluru, NextPlay.AI from Aurangabad, Paraspeak from Gurugram, and Prithvi Rakshak from Palamu.

What is the prize for the winners?

The top four teams share a grant of INR 1 crore for incubation, mentorship, and project development at FITT, IIT Delhi. Additionally, the top 20 finalists each won INR 1 lakh and a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.

What is Paraspeak?

Paraspeak is a portable AI device that converts slurred speech (from medical conditions like stroke or dysarthria) into clear Hindi in real time. It was built for under Rs 2,000 by a 16-year-old student.

What is FITT at IIT Delhi?

FITT stands for the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, the industrial interface of IIT Delhi. It focuses on technology development, intellectual property management, and startup incubation, helping turn academic research and student ideas into market-ready products.