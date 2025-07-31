Friendship Day 2025 Gift Guide Presents Tech Gadgets for Every Friend

With Friendship Day approaching on August 3, 2025, many are looking for gifts that match their friends’ interests. A selection of technology products offers options for various activities, from listening to music and gaming to personal styling. This guide presents several gadgets, including audio devices from Sony, new mobile phones from HMD, and a multi-purpose hair styles, providing choices for different preferences and budgets.

Key Takeaways

A curated list of technology-based gifts is available for Friendship Day 2025.

Audio options include Sony’s WF-C710N earbuds and WH-CH720N headphones, both featuring noise cancellation technology.

HMD offers the nostalgic Barbie Phone and the new Fusion smartphone, which comes with a gaming bundle.

For friends interested in hair care, the Protouch Airshot multi-styler is another gift option.

Audio Gifts for Music Lovers

For friends who appreciate audio quality, Sony offers several wireless headphones and earbuds. The Sony WH-CH720N are over-ear headphones equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), allowing for an focused listening experience. They are lightweight and provide up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. A step-up from basic models, they incorporate Sony’s Integrated Processor V1. The WH-CH520 are on-ear headphones that offer up to 50 hours of battery life and feature Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology to restore detail in compressed music files.

For those who prefer in-ear devices, the Sony WF-C710N truly wireless earbuds provide noise cancellation in a compact form. They offer clear hands-free calling supported by AI and have a battery life of up to 7.5 hours on a single charge with ANC on.

They are available in colors like black, white, lavender, and sage green. Another option is the Sony LinkBuds, which feature a unique open-ring design. This allows the user to hear their surroundings while listening to audio, making them suitable for people who want to stay aware of their environment.

Phones and Lifestyle Gadgets

HMD, the company known for making Nokia phones, has introduced new devices under its own brand. The HMD Barbie Phone is a collaboration with Mattel. It is a feature phone with a flip design and comes in a distinct pink color. The package includes collectible accessories, making it a gift centered on nostalgia and style.

For friends interested in mobile gaming and photography, HMD offers the HMD Fusion. Priced at ₹17,999, this smartphone comes with a limited-time gaming bundle available on HMD.com. The bundle includes up to two months of complimentary access to Blacknut, a cloud gaming service with over 500 games.

For friends who enjoy styling their hair, the Protouch Airshot is a multi-styler and dryer. This device uses airflow technology and comes with multiple attachments to create different hairstyles, such as curls or straight looks, on various hair types and lengths. It functions as an all-in-one tool for drying and styling hair.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When is Friendship Day in India in 2025?

A1: Friendship Day in India will be celebrated on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

Q2: What are the main features of the Sony WH-CH720N headphones?

A2: The Sony WH-CH720N are over-ear wireless headphones featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a lightweight design for comfort, and a battery life of up to 35 hours with ANC active.

Q3: Is the HMD Barbie Phone a smartphone?

A3: No, the HMD Barbie Phone is a feature phone with a classic flip design. Its main appeal is its nostalgic style and collectible accessories rather than advanced smartphone capabilities.

Q4: What is the gaming offer with the HMD Fusion?

A4: The HMD Fusion comes with a limited-time bundle that includes up to two months of free access to the Blacknut cloud gaming service, which provides a library of more than 500 games.

Q5: What makes the Sony LinkBuds different from other earbuds?

A5: The Sony LinkBuds have a distinct open-ring driver design that does not block the ear canal. This allows the user to hear their music or calls while also remaining fully aware of their ambient surroundings.