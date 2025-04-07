From Qualifiers to Champions! How Velocity Gaming Conquered South Asia VALORANT

Can you believe a team that fought its way through open qualifiers just went on an undefeated rampage to claim the top spot in one of South Asia’s biggest VALORANT tournaments? That’s exactly what Velocity Gaming did at the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (VCSA) 2025 Split 1, leaving everyone in awe of their dominant performance.

The tournament, organized by NODWIN Gaming in collaboration with Riot Games, saw Velocity Gaming, a team that earned its place through sheer grit in the VCSA qualifiers, deliver a masterclass in teamwork and strategy. They didn’t just win; they steamrolled through the competition, securing all seven of their matches in the single round-robin format. This incredible feat earned them a cool INR 12 lakh in prize money and a significant 60 Challenger Points, setting them up strong for Split 2.

But Velocity Gaming wasn’t the only story of the tournament. Revenant Xspark also put up a formidable fight, finishing second and taking home INR 6.4 lakh and 50 Challenger Points. Their star player, Azis Nandang, better known as Azys, was a force to be reckoned with. He single-handedly racked up a tournament-high of 329 eliminations, earning him the well-deserved title of MVP.

Joining Velocity Gaming and Revenant Xspark in qualifying for Split 2 are other powerhouse teams like Orangutan, who secured third place and 40 Challenger Points, Reckoning Esports in fourth with 35 points, and fan favorites S8UL Esports and Global Esports rounding out the top six with 30 and 25 Challenger Points respectively. These teams will all be back in action next month, battling for even more Challenger Points and a coveted spot at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.

On the flip side, AURA and Asterisk faced a tough challenge and finished in the bottom two. This means they will have to fight their way back into the league through the promotion-relegation phase, proving that the competition in South Asia VALORANT is fierce and unforgiving.

The inaugural split of OMEN VCSA 2025 was a massive hit with fans, amassing over 10 million views across various digital platforms. The excitement was further amplified by over 130 creator watch parties, featuring popular streamers like 8bit Binks69, TbOne, Revenant XSpark, and SkRossi, alongside emerging talents. To top it off, a giveaway of 24,000 VALORANT Points added to the community engagement, solidifying VALORANT’s growing popularity in the region.

Lordbathura, the captain of the winning team, Velocity Gaming, expressed his excitement, saying, “Coming from the qualifiers and making it all the way to the top in Split 1 is an incredible achievement for our team. It wasn’t an easy road, but our hard work, preparation, and trust in each other paid off. Winning all seven matches proves that we belong at this level, and we’re ready to take on even bigger challenges in the upcoming splits.”

Looking ahead, Split 2 is set to begin in May, featuring the top six teams from Split 1 and two new contenders emerging from the promotion-relegation phase. AURA and Asterisk will have to battle against two other teams to reclaim their spot in the main tournament. The stakes are high, with teams vying for crucial Challenger Points that will determine their chances of reaching VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.

NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games have extended an invitation to all VALORANT enthusiasts to be part of this thrilling journey. With three action-packed splits leading to the ultimate showdown at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, this year’s OMEN VCSA is shaping up to be a defining moment for VALORANT esports in South Asia.

You can catch all the electrifying action of VCSA 2025 on NODWIN Gaming’s official YouTube channel for both Hindi and English broadcasts, and the Hindi broadcast is also available on NODWIN Gaming’s official Facebook page. Don’t miss out on witnessing the rise of new legends and the intense battles that lie ahead!