FUJIFILM India Appoints Redington as Nationwide Distributor for Entry-Level Production Printers

FUJIFILM India, a well-established leader in imaging and printing technologies, announced on November 12 that it has appointed Redington Limited as its official sales and service partner for its new entry-level production printers in India.

Redington, one of India’s largest and most respected technology distributors-publicly listed on the NSE and featured among the Fortune India 500-will now take charge of Fujifilm’s color and mono production printer lineup. This includes everything from sales and distribution to installation and complete after-sales support, effectively making Redington the operational backbone for Fujifilm’s production printer business in India.

Key Takeaways

What: Redington will handle sales, installation, and service for FUJIFILM’s entry-level color and mono production printers.

Who: The partnership is between FUJIFILM India and Redington Limited.

Why: The collaboration is aimed at expanding Fujifilm’s presence in India’s growing printing market, leveraging Redington’s nationwide distribution and support network.

For Whom: The primary audience includes print service providers, commercial printers, Quick Print Shops (QPS), and corporate offices that require professional-grade printing solutions.

The key objective behind this partnership is to make Fujifilm’s advanced digital printing technology more accessible to Indian businesses. The digital printing segment in India has been expanding rapidly, fueled by rising demand for short-run, high-quality, and customizable print jobs.

Fujifilm brings the printing innovation, while Redington contributes its extensive logistics capabilities and a network of over 70,000 channel partners, ensuring smooth nationwide delivery, installation, and maintenance. Together, the companies aim to strengthen the reach of professional digital printing equipment across both metropolitan and emerging markets.

The timing of this deal is notable. The Indian commercial printing market-projected to exceed USD 36 billion in 2025-is evolving fast. Businesses are shifting from traditional offset printing toward digital solutions that can handle smaller, more personalized runs efficiently. Fujifilm and Redington’s collaboration directly addresses that transformation.

What Are Entry-Level Production Printers?

These printers occupy an interesting middle ground. They’re not small, standard office printers, yet they aren’t the heavy-duty industrial presses either. Entry-level production printers are designed for organizations that need to print in large volumes-quickly, consistently, and with professional-grade results.

Typically, they deliver speeds of around 70 to 90 pages per minute, with the ability to handle diverse paper types, weights, and sizes. For businesses like Quick Print Shops, SME commercial printers, or corporate in-house printing departments, these systems bridge the gap between affordability and performance. They allow companies to produce high-quality marketing materials, reports, and brochures for short-run jobs-without the high costs associated with industrial presses.

Leaders’ Insights

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting India’s print industry as it transitions toward more digital and sustainable production models.

Mr. K.S. Ramesh, who leads the digital printing business at Redington, mentioned that Redington would leverage its strong sales, service, and supply chain infrastructure to bring Fujifilm’s printers to various parts of the country. He highlighted that the focus would be on making digital printing more accessible and environmentally responsible.

Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications at FUJIFILM India, added that India is among the company’s most important markets. He noted the strong demand from Quick Print Shops and commercial printers, explaining that this partnership combines Fujifilm’s advanced technology with Redington’s deep-rooted service expertise to ensure faster local support and customer satisfaction.

What It Means for Indian Businesses

For Indian print businesses, this collaboration translates to easier access to cutting-edge digital printing systems-with the confidence of reliable after-sales support through Redington’s vast service network. The combination of Fujifilm’s product innovation and Redington’s logistics and service infrastructure is expected to enhance the availability, affordability, and reliability of professional-grade printing solutions nationwide.

This also means quicker product turnarounds, reduced downtime, and more dependable technical assistance for print providers, which can significantly boost their operational growth and service consistency.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What companies are part of this deal?

A1: FUJIFILM India, a major printing and imaging technology company, and Redington Limited, a leading technology distributor and supply chain solutions provider in India.

Q2: What products will Redington handle for Fujifilm?

A2: Redington will manage the sales, distribution, installation, and service of FUJIFILM’s Entry Production Color and Mono Printers.

Q3: Why did Fujifilm choose Redington?

A3: Because of Redington’s extensive national distribution network, logistics expertise, and service infrastructure, which allows Fujifilm to reach a broader customer base—including smaller towns and emerging business hubs.

Q4: Who are these printers designed for?

A4: Primarily for professional print businesses like Quick Print Shops, commercial printers, and corporate offices with in-house printing needs.

Q5: What is an entry-level production printer?

A5: It’s a high-performance printer built for professional use. It’s faster, more robust, and more versatile than standard office printers, ideal for short-run, high-quality print jobs.

Q6: How does this partnership benefit Indian businesses?

A6: It gives businesses, especially smaller and mid-sized print shops, easier access to purchase and maintain Fujifilm printers. With Redington’s national network, customers can expect better availability, faster service, and long-term operational support.