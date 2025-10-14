Fujifilm Launches GFX ETERNA 55 Filmmaking Camera in India

FUJIFILM India has officially launched its new filmmaking camera, the “FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA 55,” in the Indian market. The unveiling took place on October 14, 2025, at the Broadcast India Show 2025, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The GFX ETERNA 55 carries a 102-megapixel large format sensor, known as the “GFX 102MP CMOS II HS,” along with the “X-Processor 5” high-speed image processing engine. Together, these aim to help filmmakers capture visuals with richer tonal depth and provide more flexibility during post-production work.

Key Takeaways

According to Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, the launch of the GFX ETERNA 55 reflects the company’s broader vision to bring advanced imaging tools that merge technology with artistry. Arun Babu, Associate Director and Head of Digital Camera, instax and Optical Devices Division, mentioned that the camera creates new possibilities for creators working in cinema, OTT content, advertising, and even music videos, especially with its large-format sensor and film simulation modes offering significant post-production flexibility.

Camera Sensor and Image Quality

At the heart of the GFX ETERNA 55 lies its large-format sensor, measuring 43.8mm wide by 32.9mm high. This size is noticeably larger than full-frame or Super 35mm formats, resulting in a more expansive image circle and enhanced depth. Filmmakers can utilize the full 4:3 Open Gate “GF format” or select from five additional cinema formats, including “Premista,” “35mm,” “ANAMORPHIC(35mm),” and “Super35.”

The camera also comes with a “PL Mount Adapter G,” widening lens compatibility across various cinema applications. It can record in the 4:3 open gate format at up to 48 frames per second, giving filmmakers creative flexibility when shooting in different aspect ratios.

Key Camera Features

The GFX ETERNA 55 introduces several professional-grade features. Notably, it includes an electronic variable ND filter, its first in this sensor category, allowing fine adjustments in density from ND0.6 to ND2.1. This gives filmmakers more control over exposure without affecting depth of field.

It also employs a “DUAL BASE ISO” system with two base sensitivities, ISO 800 and ISO 3200, ensuring clean images with minimal noise even under changing lighting conditions.

For post-production, Fujifilm has included “F-Log2” and “F-Log2 C” profiles that deliver a dynamic range of over 14 stops, capturing wide tonal details. The camera provides 20 built-in “Film Simulation” modes replicating the color science of classic photographic films. On top of that, users can load up to 16 custom Look Up Tables (LUTs) for consistent color grading from shoot to edit.

Workflow and Physical Design

To enhance production workflows, the GFX ETERNA 55 supports three Apple ProRes codecs, ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422, and ProRes 422 LT—along with proxy video recording for efficient editing. Its support for “Frame.io Camera to Cloud” enables immediate cloud upload of footage, making collaboration between production and post teams much smoother. The camera can also output up to 8K/30P 12-bit RAW video data via HDMI.

Physically, the GFX ETERNA 55 maintains a manageable weight of around 2.0 kg. It features 3-inch monitors on both sides, allowing multiple users to check and adjust settings simultaneously. The multi-function dial on the front can control focus, zoom, and iris for FUJIFILM GF lenses, or alternatively be used to adjust the electronic ND filter’s density.

The camera includes a bright 5-inch external LCD monitor with up to 2000 nits of brightness, ensuring visibility even under strong sunlight. Storage options include dual card slots supporting both CFExpress, Type B and SD cards. Powering the setup is a high-capacity NP-W235 battery housed in a dedicated box, with the option for “hot swapping” external batteries without needing to restart the camera.

Altogether, the GFX ETERNA 55 feels like Fujifilm’s bold move to blend the technical precision of digital cinematography with the nostalgic warmth of film aesthetics. It’s the kind of tool that seems crafted not just for professionals, but for those who see filmmaking as both a craft and an art form.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the sensor size of the Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55?

A. The GFX ETERNA 55 features a large format sensor measuring 43.8mm x 32.9mm, with a diagonal length of approximately 55mm. It is a 102-megapixel sensor.

Q. Who is the target audience for the GFX ETERNA 55?

A. The camera is aimed at professional creators and filmmakers working in cinema, OTT (over-the-top) platforms, advertising, and music videos.

Q. What video codecs does the GFX ETERNA 55 support?

A. The camera supports five codecs, including three from Apple: ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422, and Apple ProRes 422 LT. It can also record proxy files like Apple ProRes 422 Proxy.

Q. What is the weight of the GFX ETERNA 55 camera body?

A. The camera body weighs approximately 2.0 kg to support mobility for small crews and solo shooters.