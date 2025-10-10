Fujifilm X-E5 Launches in India with 40.2MP Sensor and IBIS

Fujifilm Corporation has officially launched the new “FUJIFILM X-E5” mirrorless camera in India, pricing the body at ₹159,999. The latest addition to the X Series brings a high-resolution 40.2-megapixel “X-Trans CMOS 5 HR” sensor paired with the “X-Processor 5” image engine, all within a compact, lightweight frame. Notably, this model introduces a five-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system to the lineup, delivering up to 7.0 stops of compensation for steadier shots.

The launch of the X-E5 seems aimed at photographers in India who value both design and performance in a compact body. According to Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, the new camera blends a classic aesthetic with advanced imaging technology, crafted to bring joy back into photography. Mr. Arun Babu, from the company’s digital camera division, noted that the X-E5’s intuitive controls and accessible features are meant to spark creativity among photographers and content creators across the country.

A standout design element is the top plate, carved from a single block of machined aluminum, giving it a rigid and refined feel. Fujifilm has also added a dedicated Film Simulation dial, which lets users toggle between its well-known color profiles and store their own custom looks. The design integrates a flush electronic viewfinder (EVF) and introduces a new “Classic Display” mode that simplifies on-screen data, allowing photographers to concentrate on framing their shots. There’s also a “Surround View” option that displays the area just beyond the frame, recreating a more natural, optical-style shooting experience.

In terms of performance, the X-E5 pairs its enhanced IBIS system with the 40.2MP sensor for sharp, stable results, even when shooting handheld in low light. The sensor’s structure supports a native ISO of 125, while the electronic shutter reaches speeds up to 1/180000 of a second, offering fine control over exposure. It autofocus system is powered by AI-based subject detection, trained using deep learning, enabling it to recognize and track various subjects such as animals, birds, vehicles, trains, and even drones.

On the video front, the X-E5 is equally capable. It records in 6.2K at 30P and includes a tracking autofocus feature that maintains focus on moving subjects throughout the shot. The rear LCD monitor can tilt and flip forward up to 180 degrees, making it especially handy for vlogging, self-portraits, or creative angles.

Overall, the Fujifilm X-E5 feels like a camera that strikes a careful balance between nostalgia and innovation. It keeps the tactile charm that Fujifilm users love, while clearly leaning into the needs of today’s hybrid shooters who expect high-quality performance, whether for photos or video.

Q. What is the price of the Fujifilm X-E5 in India?

A. The Fujifilm X-E5 is launched at a price of ₹159,999 for the body only.

Q. Does the Fujifilm X-E5 have in-body image stabilization (IBIS)?

A. Yes, the X-E5 is the first camera in the X-E series to feature a five-axis IBIS system, offering up to 7.0 stops of stabilization.

Q. What sensor is used in the Fujifilm X-E5?

A. The camera uses a back-illuminated 40.2-megapixel “X-Trans CMOS 5 HR” sensor.

Q. Can the Fujifilm X-E5 be used for vlogging?

A. Yes, its 6.2K/30P video capability, tracking autofocus, and a 180-degree tilting rear monitor make it well-suited for vlogging.

Q. What are the main improvements in the X-E5 over the X-E4?

A. The X-E5 introduces several key upgrades over its predecessor, the X-E4. These include the addition of a five-axis in-body image stabilization system, a higher resolution 40.2MP sensor (up from 26.1MP), and the more powerful X-Processor 5.