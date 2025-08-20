Galaxy S25 and S24 Series Could Get Android 16 Based One UI 8 Update in September

The new One UI 8 update, built on the Android 16 platform, is expected to roll out for Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones soon. Samsung is currently in the beta testing phase for One UI 8, and if things stay on track, the stable version will likely become available for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series starting in September 2025. That timing lines up with Samsung’s recent announcements and what we’re seeing in the ongoing beta program.

Key Takeaways

The stable One UI 8 update for Galaxy S25 and S24 series is expected in September 2025.

One UI 8 is based on Google’s Android 16 operating system.

The update will likely bring new AI features, improved multitasking, and better camera options.

Samsung’s beta program for One UI 8 is already live for the Galaxy S25 series and has expanded to the Galaxy S24 series in India.

Samsung has committed to seven years of Android and security updates for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series.

One UI 8 Features and Changes

One UI 8 brings quite a few new features to the table. Some are direct improvements from Android 16, while others are Samsung’s own enhancements. A major highlight is the deeper integration of artificial intelligence throughout the interface. For instance, there are new dynamic wallpapers, and the multitasking experience has been revamped to allow one app to remain active even while you’re working in split-screen mode with another.

Samsung has also refined its Quick Share functionality. One notable addition is group audio sessions via Auracast Audio Sharing. On the camera side, the app now supports new APIs, enabling more accurate control over color temperature and tint. There are also new hybrid auto-exposure modes through the Camera2 API, which is great news for users who want more manual control.

For larger-screen devices like tablets and foldables, Samsung and Google have teamed up on a desktop windowing mode. It resembles Samsung DeX in many ways, letting users open, move, and resize multiple app windows directly on one screen. It’s a useful step forward for multitasking and productivity.

Android 16 itself introduces several core updates. One of the standout features is “notification cooldown,” which automatically reduces the volume and alert intensity when you’re bombarded with multiple notifications at once. It’s a subtle touch, but it can help reduce distractions. The updated photo picker is another helpful change, offering seamless integration with cloud services like Google Photos. It means you can pick images directly from the cloud without needing to jump between apps.

Samsung continues to build on its reputation for strong software support. For the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series, the company is offering a full seven years of both Android OS upgrades and security updates. That level of commitment places these devices in the same longevity league as Google’s Pixel 8 series.

Older models like the Galaxy S23 series are still well-supported but will receive four years of major Android updates. Samsung usually rolls out its major One UI upgrades in phases. First, the latest flagship models receive the update, followed by older flagships and eventually mid-range and budget devices. So the Galaxy S25 series will be first in line for the One UI 8 update, with the S24 series close behind.

As of now, the beta program for One UI 8 is already running in several regions. Galaxy S24 users in India, for instance, can already try out the beta version. This program plays a crucial role in gathering user feedback, squashing bugs, and making sure the stable release is as polished as possible. That feedback loop is key to ensuring a reliable update when it finally rolls out to the wider public.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is One UI 8?

A1: One UI 8 is the newest version of Samsung’s custom user interface for its Galaxy devices. It is based on the Android 16 operating system.

Q2: Will my Galaxy S24 get Android 16?

A2: Yes, the entire Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, is scheduled to receive the Android 16 update through One UI 8.

Q3: When will the One UI 8 beta be available in India?

A3: The One UI 8 beta program is already open for the Galaxy S24 series in India. Users can register for it through the Samsung Members app.

Q4: What is the main difference between Android 16 and One UI 8?

A4: Android 16 is the base operating system developed by Google. One UI 8 is Samsung’s software layer that sits on top of Android 16. It includes Samsung’s own design changes, apps, and unique features, such as Galaxy AI.