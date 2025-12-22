Galaxy Z Flip 8 may ditch Snapdragon again as Samsung bets big on Exynos 2600

Samsung appears to be doubling down on its in-house silicon strategy, at least when it comes to its compact foldable lineup. According to a new report from South Korean publication The Bell, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 could once again skip Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips in favor of Samsung’s own Exynos processor. If that plays out, it would mark the second consecutive year that the clamshell foldable leans on Exynos rather than Snapdragon.

Key Takeaways

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to use the Exynos 2600, potentially skipping the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The Exynos 2600 is the world’s first mobile chip built on a 2nm nanometre process using Gate-All-Around GAA technology.

Samsung claims the new chip offers a 39% boost in CPU performance and a 113% jump in AI tasks compared to the previous generation.

A new Heat Path Block HPB technology aims to solve the heating issues that affected older Exynos models.

Using in-house chips helps Samsung manage the increasing prices of mobile components and memory.

The report suggests the Galaxy Z Flip 8, expected in 2026, will be powered by the recently announced Exynos 2600. That decision hints at growing confidence inside Samsung that its internal chip development is finally ready to stand on its own, even in premium devices. At the same time, there’s a practical side to this move. Mobile components, especially flagship chipsets and memory, continue to get more expensive, and relying on in-house hardware gives Samsung a bit more control over those costs.

Interestingly, this approach would further separate Samsung’s two foldable families. While the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to run on Exynos, the larger Galaxy Z Fold 8 is still expected to stick with the Snapdragon 8 Elite series, which is better suited for heavier multitasking and productivity-focused use. It’s a split that feels intentional, even if it may not please everyone.

Samsung bets on 2nm technology

The Exynos 2600 represents a fairly significant milestone for Samsung. It’s a 10-core, or deca-core, processor designed to deliver better power efficiency than any of the company’s previous mobile chips. By moving to a 2nm fabrication process, Samsung can pack more transistors into a smaller area, which is especially important for a compact device like the Galaxy Z Flip 8 where space and battery life are always tight.

Instead of relying on the traditional mix of high-power and low-power cores, the Exynos 2600 takes a different route. It features one C1-Ultra core clocked at 3.8GHz alongside nine C1-Pro performance cores. This all-big-core design mirrors what other major chipmakers are starting to adopt, particularly for tasks like gaming and AI-driven photo editing, where sustained performance matters more than short bursts.

Improved cooling and graphics

Heat has long been one of the main criticisms of Exynos-powered phones, and Samsung seems keenly aware of that reputation. To address it, the company has introduced Heat Path Block technology. This system uses a copper-based structure and specialized materials to move heat away from the processor more efficiently. Reports claim this could reduce thermal resistance by 16%, which, in everyday terms, should help the Galaxy Z Flip 8 maintain performance without becoming uncomfortably warm.

On the graphics side, the chip includes the Xclipse 960 GPU. Built on Samsung’s latest mobile graphics architecture, it’s said to deliver twice the computing power of the GPU found in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It also supports advanced ray tracing features, which could make lighting and shadows in mobile games look noticeably more realistic, something mobile gamers in markets like India may actually appreciate.

Strategic focus on foldable phones

Zooming out a bit, this move fits into a broader strategy. Samsung appears to be carving out clearer roles for its foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, with its compact form factor and Exynos chip, seems aimed at style-conscious users who still want strong performance. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 remains positioned as the power-user option.

There’s also an internal win here for Samsung Foundry, the division responsible for manufacturing these chips. Shipping millions of phones with a 2nm Exynos processor would serve as a real-world showcase that its cutting-edge production lines are ready, not just for Samsung devices, but potentially for other global customers too. Whether consumers fully embrace Exynos this time around is another question, but Samsung clearly seems ready to take that bet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Which processor will the Galaxy Z Flip 8 use in India?

A. Current reports suggest Samsung may use the Exynos 2600 globally for the Galaxy Z Flip 8. While some older models used Snapdragon in India, the company started moving the Flip series toward Exynos with the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Q. When is the Galaxy Z Flip 8 expected to launch?

A. Samsung usually reveals its new foldable phones in July. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 are expected to debut in July 2026.

Q. Is Exynos 2600 better than Snapdragon?

A. On paper, the Exynos 2600 is the first to use a 2nm process, while current Snapdragon chips use a 3nm process. This could give the Exynos an advantage in power efficiency, though real-world performance tests will be needed after the phone launches.

Q. Will the Galaxy Z Fold 8 also use an Exynos chip?

A. Most leaks indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will continue to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 to ensure the highest possible performance for its larger display and multitasking features.