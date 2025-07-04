Gamezop Expands to Bahrain with USD 4 Million Investment

Gamezop, an Indian company known for powering casual games across thousands of apps globally, is stepping beyond its home turf. The company just announced the launch of a wholly owned subsidiary in Bahrain, marking a significant leap in its international journey. Backed by a $4 million investment, the move is geared toward ramping up operations, hiring local talent, and—potentially—acquiring other companies in the region.

Key Takeaways:

Gamezop has launched a fully-owned subsidiary in Bahrain.

The company is investing $4 million to fuel this expansion.

The funds will support faster operations, local hiring, and acquisition scouting.

Gamezop aims to onboard 1,000 new apps in the Middle East.

It targets $5–6 million in additional revenue within 18 months.

Bahrain will serve as Gamezop’s Middle East HQ.

With this latest push, Gamezop is betting big on the Middle East. The goal? Onboard 1,000 apps to its platform in the region and, in doing so, bring in an extra $5 to $6 million in revenue over the next year and a half. The decision underscores a growing focus on regions experiencing fast-paced digital growth, and the Middle East is clearly one of them.

Gamezop’s Background and Offerings

Founded in 2016 by brothers Yashash and Gaurav Agarwal, Gamezop operates out of Gurgaon, India. The company has backing from BITKRAFT Ventures—an investor known for placing smart bets in gaming and interactive entertainment. Today, Gamezop’s plug-and-play gaming model is live on over 9,000 apps across 70 countries.

What’s distinctive is that these apps don’t need to build or host games themselves. Instead, they can easily integrate Gamezop’s library of casual games—essentially adding an engagement layer without the backend complexity. It’s a win-win: apps boost user stickiness and revenue, while Gamezop shares in the monetization.

Over time, the platform has evolved. It now includes not just games, but also content in other verticals like quizzing, astrology, and cricket. It’s all part of Gamezop’s broader strategy to become a central hub for digital content distribution—meeting the growing appetite of consumer-facing platforms seeking fresh ways to keep users engaged and monetized.

Why Bahrain?

Bahrain isn’t just another stop on the map—it’s now Gamezop’s Middle East headquarters. The region is undergoing a noticeable digital surge, with high smartphone penetration, a young tech-savvy population, and growing demand for online entertainment. In fact, the MENA region is currently the fastest-growing gaming market globally, boasting a CAGR between 12% and 15%.

Many apps in the region are now embedding casual games to improve user experience and unlock new revenue streams. And Gamezop, with its streamlined tech and scalable model, fits right into that narrative.

Co-founder Gaurav Agarwal explained the rationale behind the choice: “We chose Bahrain for its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and access to the wider region,” he said. He also pointed to Bahrain’s proactive policies and the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) as key enablers of this move. In his words, the expansion represents more than just a business step—it’s about laying a digital bridge between India and the Middle East.

Support from Bahrain EDB

The Bahrain Economic Development Board played a critical role in facilitating Gamezop’s entry into the Kingdom. As the country’s primary investment promotion agency, the EDB aims to draw innovative tech companies to help diversify and strengthen the local economy.

Musab Abdulla, Executive Director of ICT at the EDB, shared his enthusiasm: “Bahrain’s gaming and content creation ecosystem is building strong momentum, powered by robust digital infrastructure, supportive government initiatives and a growing pool of ambitious, creative talent.” He emphasized that bringing in companies like Gamezop not only accelerates ecosystem growth but also opens up fresh opportunities for local developers, reinforcing Bahrain’s ambition to become a hub for creative and digital industries in the region.

Looking ahead, Gamezop remains focused on a broader ambition: building the world’s largest distribution network for digital content. While games were the starting point, the company has branched into other areas to meet evolving platform needs—whether it’s quizzes, horoscopes, or cricket-themed content.

This international expansion is part of a bigger narrative—India’s growing presence in the global tech ecosystem. For Gamezop, establishing a base in Bahrain isn’t just about growth; it’s a strategic move toward becoming a global content powerhouse, driven by casual gaming and a sharp understanding of user engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is Gamezop?

A1: Gamezop is an Indian platform that lets other apps offer casual games without the need to build, host, or manage them—streamlining the process of adding gaming features for better engagement.

Q2: Why did Gamezop choose Bahrain for its Middle East headquarters?

A2: Bahrain offers a mix of strategic location, a friendly business environment, regional accessibility, and strong government support—particularly from the Bahrain Economic Development Board.

Q3: How much is Gamezop investing in its Bahrain expansion?

A3: Gamezop is investing $4 million in its fully-owned subsidiary based in Bahrain.

Q4: What are Gamezop’s goals for the Middle East market?

A4: The company aims to onboard 1,000 new apps in the region and generate $5–6 million in revenue over the next 18 months.

Q5: Does Gamezop offer content beyond games?

A5: Yes. Gamezop has diversified into content categories like quizzing, astrology, and cricket, broadening its appeal and monetization potential.