Gaming’s Next Level: Are Banijay Asia & NODWIN Gaming About to Change Indian Entertainment Forever?

By Srishti Gulati
4 Min Read
Banijay Asia

Get ready, India! A massive shift is brewing in the world of esports and youth entertainment. Banijay Asia, a content creation powerhouse, and NODWIN Gaming, a dominant force in the gaming ecosystem, just announced a strategic partnership that could redefine how young India experiences entertainment. This isn’t just another collaboration; it’s a direct challenge to traditional media, aiming to capture the hearts and minds of a generation immersed in gaming culture.

This alliance means Banijay Asia will now produce ‘Playground’, NODWIN Gaming’s popular gaming reality show. If you’ve been following the rise of gaming influencers and the blurring lines between competitive gaming and mainstream entertainment, you know ‘Playground’ is a big deal. It’s where gaming talent meets reality TV drama, and with Banijay Asia’s Midas touch, expect it to reach dizzying new heights.

But the partnership goes deeper than just ‘Playground’. Both companies are planning to co-develop brand-new scripted and reality shows. Imagine fresh content concepts blending gaming, esports, and youth culture in ways we haven’t seen before. Think about how much time young people spend online, consuming gaming content, watching streamers, and engaging with their favorite esports teams. This collaboration is designed to meet them exactly where they are.

Deepak Dhar, the visionary behind Banijay Asia, sees this as a natural evolution. “Gaming is not just a sport; it’s a culture, a lifestyle, and a massive content opportunity,” he explained. For him, it’s about creating content that truly connects with the evolving tastes of young audiences. Having worked with Akshat Rathee and Joost Roset in the past, Dhar is confident in their combined ability to bring groundbreaking formats to life.

NODWIN Gaming isn’t a newcomer to this space. They’re already behind major events like the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS), Comic Con India, and NH7 Weekender. They understand the pulse of youth culture. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & MD of NODWIN Gaming, put it simply: “Youth entertainment is evolving rapidly, and our partnership with Banijay Asia positions us perfectly to lead that change.” Their ambition for ‘Playground’ is huge – to scale it across multiple languages and markets, aiming to turn it into an international format.

Rathee’s philosophy of “timeshare of mindshare” is key here. They’re not just making shows; they’re creating cultural moments. The Rusk creative team will remain involved, expanding the ‘Playground’ universe from one show to potentially five to ten each year. This signals a clear intent to dominate the youth entertainment landscape.

Gaming has exploded in India, becoming one of the most influential industries driven by young people. This partnership is a testament to that growth. By combining Banijay Asia’s storytelling prowess with NODWIN Gaming’s deep understanding of the gaming community, they’re set to push creative boundaries and captivate a generation. Think about it: a company known for global hits like ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ diving headfirst into India’s vibrant gaming scene. That’s a recipe for something truly special.

This collaboration is more than just business; it’s a recognition that gaming is the new mainstream. It’s about building a bridge between traditional entertainment and the dynamic world of esports. For young Indians, this means more relevant, more exciting, and more engaging content tailor-made for their passions. Get ready to watch the game change.

Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
