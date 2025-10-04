News

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 4, 2025: Get Free Diamonds, Skins, and More

Garena Free Fire MAX players can get free rewards today, October 4, 2025. Use the latest redeem codes to claim diamonds, weapon skins, and other in-game items.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 4, 2025

Garena has rolled out a fresh batch of redeem codes for its popular battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, this Saturday, October 4, 2025. For players, that means a chance to claim a variety of in-game rewards at absolutely no cost. This time, the freebies include more than ten exclusive items ranging from diamonds and weapon skins to loot crates and character bundles. It’s all part of Garena’s ongoing reward system that keeps the community buzzing with daily surprises and premium giveaways.

Key Takeaways

  • New redeem codes are available for Free Fire MAX on October 4, 2025.
  • Rewards feature free diamonds, weapon skins, characters, and more.
  • Codes remain valid only for a short period, usually 12 to 18 hours.
  • Players must use the official Garena Rewards Redemption Site to claim them.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 4

If you’re looking to grab today’s rewards, here are the codes. Try to use them quickly, since they tend to expire fast. If one doesn’t work, it’s either expired already or not valid for your particular server region.

  • Y7QK5M2VR9WL
  • F3PL9Q8MK1HT
  • J6QX4L2PV7RM
  • N2KV3M9QP5JL
  • D8QP6K1LR4MW
  • X5QL7M2KN9JP
  • L9QH2V8MK6RW
  • U3PJ1K9LV5QN
  • 07MQ4P2KN8JR
  • R4KM7Q2LV9JP
  • G6QT1M8KN5ZW
  • P8HL3Q7VK2MR
  R4KM7Q2LV9JP
  G6QT1M8KN5ZW
  P8HL3Q7VK2MR
  • W5QM2K7LP9HX
  • Z1PV8M3QR6KJ
  • T6QK9L2MV1PR
  • C7JL4Q5MN8KV
  • F2MQ1K9PL7JR

How to Claim Your Free Rewards

Redeeming items with these codes is straightforward, though it does take a few steps. Here’s how you can do it:

  1. Visit the Official Website
    Head over to the Garena Rewards Redemption Site at reward.ff.garena.com.
  2. Log In to Your Account
    Sign in with the account linked to your Free Fire MAX profile. You can log in via Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or X (formerly Twitter). Keep in mind, guest accounts won’t work for redemption.
  3. Enter the Redeem Code
    Copy one of the active codes from above and paste it carefully into the text box on the site.
  4. Confirm and Collect
    Hit the “Confirm” button. Once redeemed, you’ll see a confirmation message, and the rewards should arrive in your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Garena Free Fire MAX has cemented itself as one of the most popular mobile battles royale games, largely because of its fast-paced gameplay and frequent updates. To keep players engaged, Garena regularly hands out redeem codes made up of 12 to 16 alphanumeric characters. These codes are more than just a bonus they let players access items that would usually cost diamonds, the in-game currency, making them especially valuable for anyone who prefers not to spend money on extras.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

A. They are special codes provided by Garena that give players access to free in-game items like cosmetics, weapons, and currency.

Q. Why is my redeem code showing an error?

A. An error message usually means the code has expired or has already been used. Codes can also be restricted to specific server regions, so a code for another region won’t work for you.

Q. How long do the redeem codes last?

A. Most codes are active for a short period, typically between 12 and 18 hours. It’s always best to redeem them as soon as you find them.

Q. Where can I find new redeem codes daily?

A. You can find new codes on the official social media channels of Garena Free Fire or by checking reliable news sources that track them daily.

Q. Are these codes free to use?

A. Yes, all official redeem codes are completely free to use. You just need to claim them through the official redemption website.

