Garena Free Fire Max Releases New Redeem Codes for October 11, 2025

Garena has rolled out a fresh batch of redeem codes for its popular mobile battle royale title, Free Fire Max, for Saturday, October 11, 2025. Players in India can now unlock a range of free in-game rewards, including weapon skins, character bundles, gloo wall skins, and even diamonds. These codes are part of Garena’s ongoing effort to keep players engaged and to offer some premium content without any extra cost, which is something fans always look forward to.

Key Takeaways

• A new set of Free Fire Max redeem codes is now available for Indian players.

• Players can claim exclusive rewards such as loot crates, costume bundles, and more.

• The codes remain valid only for a short duration, usually between 12 to 18 hours.

• Redemption must be completed through the official Garena Rewards Redemption Site.

Today’s Working Redeem Codes

Here are the active 12-character alphanumeric codes you can use to claim your rewards. It’s best to redeem them quickly since they tend to expire without much notice.

F8A1S7D5F9G3H2J6

F9Z3X8C2V7B5N1M4

F5H9J3K7L2P6O4I1

F6S4D1F8G5H9J2K7

F1Q9W5E2R7T3Y6U8

F4A2S9D7F3G1H8J5

F7Z5X2C9V1B6N8M3

F2H8J6K1L5P3O9I7

F9S7D3F1G4H6J2K8

F6Q1W8E3R9T5Y2U7

F3L9P1O4I7U2Y8T5

F8A6S2D9F4G7H1J3

F7Z8X3C5V2B9N6M1

F1H7J5K2L8P6O3I9

Garena, the Singapore-based developer behind both Free Fire and its enhanced version, Free Fire Max, often releases these codes during events, collaborations, or simply to thank its massive player base. Free Fire Max is essentially the upgraded version of the original game, offering enhanced graphics, smoother performance, and more immersive visuals, yet it remains compatible with most modern smartphones.

How to Claim Your Free Rewards

Redeeming your Free Fire Max codes is fairly straightforward, though it’s important to follow the steps carefully to make sure the rewards are applied correctly.

Visit the Official Website: Open a browser and go to the Garena Rewards Redemption Site at reward.ff.garena.com. Log In to Your Account: Sign in using the social media account linked to your Free Fire Max ID. You can use Facebook, Google, X (formerly Twitter), or VK. Note that guest accounts aren’t eligible for redemption. Enter the Code: Carefully type or paste one of the 12-character redeem codes from the list above into the text box. Confirm the Redemption: Click on ‘Confirm’. A message will appear showing whether your redemption was successful or not. Check Your In-Game Mail: If successful, your rewards should appear in your in-game mailbox within 24 hours. You can claim them directly from the ‘Mail’ section in the game lobby.

If you receive an error message, it may mean that the code has expired, already been used, or is not valid for your region. It’s worth trying another one from the list while they’re still active.

Overall, these limited-time codes are a great way for Free Fire Max players to grab a few free items without spending diamonds. It’s always worth checking daily updates like this, especially since Garena tends to drop new rewards quite regularly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Why is me redeem code showing an error?

A. An error can occur for several reasons: the code has passed its expiry date, the maximum number of redemptions has been reached, you have entered the code incorrectly, or the code is not meant for the Indian server.

Q. How long do these redeem codes last?

A. Most Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are active for a short duration, usually between 12 and 18 hours. It is best to claim them as soon as you find them.

Q. Can I use these codes if I play on a different server?

A. No, these specific codes are released for the India server only. Players from other regions like Europe or North America will not be able to redeem them.

Q. Where will I find my rewards after using a code?

A. All rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mail. You can access it from the main menu of the game to claim your items.

Q. Are these redeem codes safe to use?

A. Yes, these codes are officially released by Garena. As long as you use the official Rewards Redemption Site, the process is completely safe and secure. Avoid using third-party websites for redemption.