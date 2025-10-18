Garena Free Fire MAX Releases New Redeem Codes for October 18

Garena has rolled out a fresh batch of redeem codes for its hit battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, this Saturday, October 18, 2025. These special codes give players a chance to unlock a variety of in-game items—ranging from character outfits to weapon skins—without spending diamonds, the game’s premium currency. The catch, though, is timing. The codes are only valid for a short window, so players will want to redeem them as soon as possible before they expire.

Key Takeaways

New Free Fire MAX redeem codes are live for October 18.

Players can unlock exclusive items like character bundles and weapon skins.

Codes are time-sensitive and usually expire within 12 to 18 hours.

All redemptions take place on Garena’s official rewards website.

Free Fire MAX, which is essentially a graphically enhanced version of the original Garena Free Fire, remains one of the most popular mobile games in India. The game drops 50 players onto a virtual island, where they compete to be the last one standing. Garena regularly releases 12-character alphanumeric codes that players can use to claim in-game rewards, everything from loot crates to premium accessories and costume bundles.

Active Redeem Codes for October 18

Players are advised to copy and paste the codes exactly as shown to avoid redemption errors. Here’s a list of codes that are likely active today:

1. P6QJ-9M3K-L8RV

2. H4PL-2Q7M-N5KJ

3. Z8MJ-5Q1L-V3RP

4. T2QK-7M4L-N9PV

5. B9QH-3L6M-R1KJ

6. R7MK-8Q2L-V4PJ

7. G5QP-9M7K-N6RV

8. C1QJ-4K8M-L3PV

9. Y3MJ-2Q5L-V7RK

10. D9PL-6M9K-N2JP

11. N4QK-7L3M-R8HV

12. J2MJ-9Q4L-V5PK

13. E5QP-1M7K-N6RJ

14. S3QH-8K2M-L9PV

15. V7PL-4Q6M-R2NJ

16. 09QK-3M8L-V1PR

17. L6MJ-5Q9L-N7RV

18. X2QP-7K1M-L4PJ

19. M8QH-9L5K-R2VP

20. K3PL-2M6Q-N8RJ

21. W1QJ-4K9M-V5PL

22. F9MK-6Q3L-N7RV

23. Q4QP-8M2K-R9LH

24. U7QH-5L1M-V3PJ

25. 18MJ-9Q7L-N4RK

26. A5PL-3M4K-V2PJ

27. Z9QK-6L9M-R7VH

28. T1MJ-8Q2L-N5PR

29. B6QP-4M3K-V9RJ

30. M7QH-9K5L-N1PV

How to Claim Rewards

Redeeming the codes is quite straightforward, though it’s worth double-checking each step to ensure everything goes smoothly.

Open your preferred web browser and go to the official Garena Rewards Redemption Site. Log in using your account credentials from platforms like Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or X (formerly Twitter). Note that guest accounts cannot redeem codes. Enter one of the 12-character redeem codes into the designated text box. Click the Confirm button to submit your code. You’ll then see a message confirming whether the redemption was successful.

If the redemption works, the rewards will appear in your in-game mail within 24 hours.

It’s always best to redeem the codes as soon as they’re released. Not only do they expire quickly, but some might also have a limited number of uses. So, if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your in-game collection or just want to try out a new look, this might be the perfect opportunity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

A. These are 12-character alphanumeric codes officially released by Garena. Players can use them on the rewards redemption website to get free in-game items.

Q. Why is me redeem code showing an error?

A. An error message usually appears for two main reasons. The code may have expired, as they are only valid for about 12 to 18 hours. Alternatively, the code might be specific to a different server region than yours.

Q. Where can I find new codes every day?

A. Garena often posts new codes on its official social media handles for Free Fire. Various gaming news websites also compile and share active codes daily.

Q. Are these codes safe to use?

A. Yes, as long as you are using the official Garena Rewards Redemption Site. Avoid using third-party websites that ask for your account password or personal information.