Garena Free Fire Max Releases New Redeem Codes for September 18, 2025

Garena has released a new set of redeem codes for Free Fire Max today, September 18, 2025, giving players another opportunity to unlock exclusive rewards for free. These 12-character alphanumeric codes can provide access to different items such as weapon skins, character outfits, and even diamonds. To claim them, players need to visit the official rewards redemption website.

Key Takeaways

New redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max are available for September 18, 2025.

Players can get free rewards like skins, diamonds, and other items.

Codes must be redeemed on the official Garena rewards website.

The codes are active for a limited time and might be region-specific.

Today’s Redeem Codes

Here are the working codes for today. Since they are usually active only for a short period, often around 12 to 18 hours, it is better to redeem them as soon as possible. Some codes are also specific to certain servers, so they may not work for everyone.

FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

How to Claim Your Rewards

Redeeming these codes is simple. For anyone new to the process or in need of a reminder, here are the steps to follow:

Open a web browser and go to the official Garena Free Fire rewards redemption site: reward.ff.garena.com. Log in with your game account credentials. You can sign in using Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or X (formerly Twitter). Guest accounts cannot be used for redemption. After logging in, carefully enter one of the 12-character codes in the text field. Click the Confirm button. A message will appear confirming the redemption. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours. You can collect them from there.

Free Fire Max is the improved version of the original Garena Free Fire with enhanced graphics and smoother gameplay. Developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Singapore-based Garena, the battle royale game has gained popularity in India and across the world. The frequent release of redeem codes has become a way for the developers to keep players engaged by offering free cosmetic items and perks that would normally require real money.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What should I do if a redeem code fails?

A1: An error message may appear if the code has expired, has reached its maximum usage limit, or is not available for your specific server region. In this case, you cannot use the code and will have to wait for new ones.

Q2: How long are Garena Free Fire Max codes valid?

A2: Most codes are valid for a limited time, usually between 12 and 18 hours. It is always a good idea to redeem them as soon as you find them.

Q3: Can I use my guest account to redeem codes?

A3: No, you must link your Free Fire Max account to a service like Facebook, Google, or VK to be eligible for redeeming codes on the official website.

Q4: Where do I find my rewards after redeeming a code?

A4: After a successful redemption, the rewards are sent directly to your in-game mailbox. You can access it from the game’s main lobby.