GOBOULT Enters Luxury Smartwatch Market With Saber, Alora and Tuff Series

As GOBOULT steps into what it calls the affordable luxury segment, the company has introduced four new smartwatches in India: Saber, Alora, Tuff Hawk and Tuff Rivet. The launch feels like an important moment for the brand, especially after its recent rebranding, and perhaps even a bit of a statement that it wants to move beyond budget wearables and into a space where design and materials matter just as much as features.

Even as the broader smartwatch category slows down in India, GOBOULT claims a 49.6 percent year-on-year rise in its wearable business. The company seems confident enough to target a 25 percent market share by FY26, which is ambitious, though not entirely unrealistic if this shift toward premium value devices continues. According to Varun Gupta, Co-founder of GOBOULT, the lower end of the market is losing momentum while the ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 bracket is becoming stronger. The brand expects smartwatches to contribute nearly 30 percent of its total revenue in the next 12 to 18 months and aims to increase its average selling price by 10 percent with this new portfolio.

Saber: Premium Metal Design

The Saber appears to be GOBOULT’s attempt at giving users a more mechanical, almost classic watch feel. It comes with a metal chassis and a functional rotating bezel that doubles as part of the navigation experience. I found myself thinking that this design direction might appeal to people who still enjoy the tactile comfort of a traditional watch.

The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 700 nits of brightness and an Always-On mode. It also supports 100-minute fast charging, includes the standard health suite (HR, SpO2, BP), and offers more than 120 sports modes.

Price: Starts at ₹2,499 for Blue or Metal Black, and ₹2,799 for the Titanium variant

Availability: Already available; launched on December 3

Alora: Designed for Women

Alora marks GOBOULT’s first dedicated luxury smartwatch for women. Instead of the usual sporty look, the brand has leaned toward a more refined aesthetic. The diamond-cut metal bezel and polished stainless-steel finish create a style that feels quite different from the rest of the lineup. It is subtle but intentional.

The watch includes a 1.19-inch AMOLED panel with 800 nits of brightness, a working crown for navigation and 135-minute fast charging. It also features a complete health suite along with menstrual tracking, which will matter for many users who prefer a more holistic approach to wellness features.

Price: ₹2,499 (Special Launch Price)

Colors: Silver, Rose Gold, Red Wine

Availability: Starts December 10

Tuff Series: Hawk and Rivet

With the Tuff Hawk and Tuff Rivet, GOBOULT seems to be responding to the rising interest in rugged wearables, especially among users who want something resilient for outdoor activities. Both models include a Quick Access Torch and durability ratings that point toward a more utility-focused design philosophy.

Tuff Hawk

The Tuff Hawk offers a sporty rugged build and includes IP68 water resistance, 7-day battery life and more than 120 sports modes. It comes in Black, Saffron, Sandstone and Forest Green, all of which lean into that tough-gear aesthetic.

Price: ₹1,299

Tuff Rivet

The Tuff Rivet stretches slightly more toward a feature-rich rugged design with a larger 1.9-inch display and a working crown. It carries an IP67 rating and maintains the same 7-day battery life as the Hawk. It is priced at ₹1,299, though the MRP is listed at ₹5,999, which suggests it will likely stay in promotional pricing for now.

Price: ₹1,299 (MRP ₹5,999)

Availability: Both Tuff models go live on December 15

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Is the GOBOULT Saber smartwatch waterproof?

A1: No, the Saber is not fully waterproof but is water-resistant. The specific IP rating for Saber was not detailed in the launch announcement, but the Tuff series carries IP68 and IP67 ratings.

Q2: Does the Alora smartwatch support health tracking for women?

A2: Yes, the Alora smartwatch includes a complete health suite that features menstrual tracking, alongside heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Q3: Where can I buy the new Tuff Hawk and Rivet watches?

A3: The Tuff series will be available on major online marketplaces and the official GOBOULT website starting December 15.

Q4: What is the battery life of the Tuff series?

A4: Both the Tuff Hawk and Tuff Rivet offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.