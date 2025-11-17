GOBOULT Launches Mustang Thunder Headphones with 70-Hour Battery in India

GOBOULT, which many people still remember as BOULT, has introduced its new Mustang Thunder over-ear headphones in India. This release feels like a natural continuation of the brand’s collaboration with the Mustang automotive name, something GOBOULT has been gradually shaping into a long-term product line. The headphones come with an MRP of ₹7,999, although the company is offering them at a special launch price of ₹2,499, which might make them quite tempting for anyone browsing the premium budget segment.

When you look at the Mustang Thunder, the first thing that stands out is probably the hardware setup. GOBOULT has equipped these headphones with 40mm bass drivers, which the company says deliver a fuller and more textured low-end sound. The battery performance is another highlight, with the stated 70-hour playback. I think many users will appreciate the fast charging too, since a quick 10-minute charge is supposed to offer 10 hours of listening time, which sounds surprisingly convenient in day-to-day use.

Aesthetic elements play a big role as well. The headphones feature dynamic LED breathing lights sporting the Mustang pony logo. It is a small touch, but it adds some personality. For calls, GOBOULT includes Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). There is also a Low Latency Mode that should help with gaming sessions or even faster-paced video streaming. Connectivity comes through Bluetooth 5.4, with support for both SBC and AAC codecs. The headphones also carry an IPX5 rating, which makes them reasonably protected against water splashes. GOBOULT is offering them in a silver on black combination that feels fairly understated while still looking modern.

This launch follows the company’s earlier Mustang edition products, which apparently sold faster than expected. GOBOULT mentioned that this response reinforced the idea that customers enjoy tech products tied to well-known lifestyle or automotive brands. With the Mustang Thunder, the company seems to be shaping the series into a more permanent category that spans multiple device types.

There is also a financial angle to this expansion. GOBOULT expects the Mustang line to contribute around 15 percent of its total revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. By fiscal year 2027, that share is projected to reach almost 25 percent. These numbers suggest the brand is anticipating rising consumer spending in audio and wearables.

Varun Gupta, Co-founder at GOBOULT, described the Mustang initiative as a unique partnership in the Indian audio market. According to him, the products are influenced by real customer feedback and are designed to give people a touch of Mustang’s automotive legacy in their personal tech devices. His statement hints at a strategy that mixes emotional appeal with everyday functionality.

The broader goal for GOBOULT is to move deeper into the premium segment. The brand says that more than 65 percent of its portfolio already meets its internal premium standards. On the retail side, the company has been expanding aggressively. Its products are available in over 12,000 stores, which make up nearly 20 percent of revenue. GOBOULT plans to ramp this up to more than 30,000 stores by fiscal year 2026, which could change how often people encounter the brand in physical retail.

The Mustang Thunder officially went on sale on November 16, 2025, through Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. Looking ahead, the company plans to introduce Mustang-branded smartwatches and special edition TWS earbuds. It seems the Mustang lineup is growing into something that may stretch across multiple audio and wearable categories.

