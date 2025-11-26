Goldmedal Electricals Launches Turboplus+ Power Adaptor With 70W Fast Charging

Goldmedal Electricals introduced a new power accessory called Turboplus+ in the Indian market on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The company positioned it as a kind of hybrid that sits somewhere between a traditional extension board and a modern fast charger, which is perhaps why it immediately stands out. Priced at Rs 4,999, the device is aimed at users who often find themselves juggling laptops, phones, tablets and smaller gadgets at the same time. Instead of carrying multiple chargers or fighting over wall sockets, the idea is to offer one compact unit that handles everything. This launch also adds to Goldmedal’s growing lineup of electrical goods designed for both home and office setups.

Key Takeaways

The Turboplus+ adaptor costs Rs 4,999 and is available online.

It supports 70W fast charging suitable for smartphones and small laptops.

The unit features four universal outlets and three USB ports.

Safety features include fire-resistant materials along with a heavy-duty flexible cord.

Design and Build Quality

Goldmedal Electricals seems to have designed the Turboplus+ with a practical problem in mind. Many people deal with cluttered desks or very limited wall sockets, and this device tries to ease that everyday inconvenience. The adaptor has a compact form factor that takes up noticeably less space than many standard power strips. Because of this smaller footprint, it can slip easily into travel bags, or simply rest on a bedside table without looking out of place.

A heavy-duty flexible cord is part of the design too. It helps users position the adaptor wherever it feels most convenient, maybe on a desk or even on the floor, while keeping the main plug seated firmly in the wall socket.

The construction uses fire-resistant materials, something that feels essential for electrical devices in India where voltage fluctuations can occasionally be a concern. Internally, the device is built around what Goldmedal calls a turbo power engine. While the term sounds a bit promotional, it essentially refers to the core power distribution mechanism that manages how electricity is allocated among the connected devices.

Charging Capabilities and Ports

The standout technical feature of the Turboplus+ is its 70W charging output. Most extension boards simply pass power through without regulating or optimizing it. This adaptor, on the other hand, actively converts power to support USB fast charging, which gives it a different level of usefulness. A 70W output should be enough to fast-charge most modern smartphones, and it can also power smaller laptops or tablets through USB in many cases.

The adaptor includes four universal outlets that accept plug types from the UK, EU, and US. This universality can be particularly helpful for frequent travelers or users who have purchased electronics abroad. Along with these sockets, the unit offers three USB ports, allowing a total of seven devices to be plugged in or charged at the same time if someone really needs to use every available port.

Market Context and Availability

The Fast Moving Electrical Goods sector in India has been shifting toward more multifunctional and smarter accessories. People now prefer devices that serve more than one purpose, something that likely influenced Goldmedal’s approach here. Kishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal Electricals, mentioned that the product aims to simplify how people power their daily lives across work and travel. He noted that the company wanted to create a single solution for the many devices people rely on.

Goldmedal Electricals already has a strong presence in the Indian electrical market, with products that include switches, home automation systems, and wires. With the Turboplus+ launch, the company steps into direct competition with brands offering high-wattage GaN chargers and smart power strips. It is an increasingly active segment, which makes the timing of this release interesting.

The Turboplus+ is available for purchase immediately through online channels. At a price of Rs 4,999, it is positioned squarely in the premium accessory category, especially among fast chargers and power management products.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is the price of the Goldmedal Turboplus+ in India?

A1: The Goldmedal Turboplus+ is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available for purchase online.

Q2: Does the Turboplus+ support fast charging for iPhones and Android phones?

A2: Yes, the adaptor supports 70W super-fast charging, which is compatible with most modern smartphones including iPhones and Android devices that support fast charging protocols.

Q3: Can I use the Turboplus+ for my laptop?

A3: The 70W output is capable of charging many ultrabooks and laptops that support USB-C PD charging. However, users should check their laptop’s specific power requirements. High-performance gaming laptops may still require their proprietary brick plugged into one of the universal outlets.

Q4: Is the Goldmedal Turboplus+ safe to use with heavy appliances?

A4: The device is designed primarily for electronics like computers, phones, and table lamps. While it has a heavy-duty cord and fire-resistant build, users should avoid plugging in heavy appliances like heaters or air conditioners into such adaptors.

Q5: What plug types does the Turboplus+ accept?

A5: The four universal outlets on the Turboplus+ accept plugs from the UK, EU, and US, along with standard Indian plugs.