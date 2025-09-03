Google and Cashify Join Hands to Offer Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones in India

In a move that feels both timely and strategic, Google has partnered with Cashify to bring certified refurbished Pixel smartphones to consumers across India. Starting September 3, 2025, these devices will be available via the Cashify app, website, and in select physical stores.

Key Takeaways

Partnership : Cashify becomes Google’s exclusive authorized reseller for certified refurbished Pixel smartphones in India.

: Cashify becomes Google’s exclusive authorized reseller for certified refurbished Pixel smartphones in India. Availability : Phones are available through the Cashify app, website, and select stores starting September 3, 2025.

: Phones are available through the Cashify app, website, and select stores starting September 3, 2025. Warranty & Quality : Each phone is refurbished with Google-authorized parts and comes with a one-year warranty.

: Each phone is refurbished with Google-authorized parts and comes with a one-year warranty. Market Potential : The refurbished smartphone market in India is projected to hit $10 billion by 2026.

: The refurbished smartphone market in India is projected to hit $10 billion by 2026. Sustainability: The initiative supports a circular economy by extending device lifecycles and reducing e-waste.

This isn’t just another resale effort. What makes this initiative stand out is that Cashify is now Google’s exclusive authorized partner for refurbished Pixel phones in India. That means the devices sold through this program are refreshed using Google-approved parts, undergo rigorous quality checks, and include a full one-year warranty. For consumers, that level of trust and backing can make a real difference.

Currently, the line-up includes models like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro. Prices begin at around ₹23,899, which is quite a discount compared to buying them new. The goal here, clearly, is to make high-end smartphones more accessible without compromising quality or reliability.

Cashify, founded in 2013, is no stranger to the re-commerce space. It already works with major tech brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. With over 200 stores and a user base of 10 million across India, its network gives this new offering strong distribution potential.

Prem Pandian, Google’s Global Head of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships for hardware, explained that the program is designed to meet strong consumer demand for more affordable access to premium tech. Meanwhile, Mandeep Manocha, Cashify’s co-founder and CEO, emphasized that this collaboration helps build consumer confidence in buying refurbished devices.

The timing is also notable. India’s refurbished smartphone market is growing fast. According to a Redseer report, the market is projected to touch $10 billion by 2026. That growth is being driven by a combination of rising device prices, economic caution, and increasing awareness about sustainable tech consumption.

This partnership plays directly into that momentum. It supports a more circular economy by giving smartphones a second life, reducing electronic waste, and stretching the lifecycle of electronics. It’s a model that’s starting to gain traction globally, and now, it seems, it’s taking a firm root in India.

Cashify even expects this effort to double the number of Pixel users in India. Right now, Google’s market share here is estimated at below 2 percent. The target is to push that up to 5 percent within the next year or so. That’s ambitious, but given the pricing and trust factors in place, it might just be within reach.

All in all, this partnership feels like more than a product launch. It’s a shift in how we think about tech ownership, affordability, and responsibility. And maybe, for once, buying refurbished won’t feel like settling for less, it might actually feel like a smart, intentional choice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Where can I buy the certified refurbished Pixel phones?

A. You can buy them from the Cashify app, the Cashify website, and at select Cashify retail stores.

Q. Are the refurbished Pixel phones as good as new phones?

A. Each device is carefully inspected and renewed by Cashify using Google-authorized spares to bring it back to an almost new condition.

Q. What kind of warranty do these phones come with?

A. All certified refurbished Pixel phones bought from Cashify come with a one-year warranty.

Q. What is the role of Cashify in this partnership?

A. Cashify is Google’s exclusive trusted reseller for refurbished Pixel phones in India. It handles the refurbishment process using genuine Google parts and sells the devices through its network.

Q. How does this partnership help the environment?

A. By extending the lifecycle of smartphones, the partnership helps reduce electronic waste, promoting a more sustainable use of technology.