Google Announces New Funding and AI Models to Boost Healthcare and Agriculture in India

Google announced a series of fresh investments and partnerships this week aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence research and real-world adoption across India. Speaking at its “Lab to Impact” event held in New Delhi, the company outlined financial support for leading Indian research institutes, startups, and public sector partners. The broader idea, as Google framed it, is to apply AI to long-standing challenges in healthcare, agriculture, education, and governance, while also positioning India as a serious global player in AI development.

The announcements were wide-ranging and, taken together, suggest a fairly long-term commitment rather than a single short-term initiative. There was a clear emphasis on practical outcomes, not just research papers or pilot projects that never quite scale.

Key Takeaways

Google will provide $8 million to four AI Centres of Excellence at IISc Bangalore and IITs in Kanpur, Madras, and Ropar.

The company is allocating $4.5 million to Wadhwani AI to support applications in healthcare and agriculture.

An Indic Language Technologies Research Hub will be launched at IIT Bombay with a $2 million grant.

Google is partnering with the National Health Authority to digitize medical records using AI-driven tools.

Indian startups Gnani.AI and CoRover.AI will receive funding to develop voice-based and governance-focused AI models.

Better Healthcare with AI Models

One of the more notable healthcare announcements was Google’s pledge of $400,000 to help develop what it calls “Health Foundation Models” for India. These AI systems are designed to support doctors and medical staff by speeding up routine tasks and improving access to structured patient data. The idea, at least in theory, is that clinicians spend less time navigating paperwork and more time actually treating patients.

As part of this effort, Ajna Lens will work alongside AIIMS to build AI-powered tools for detecting skin conditions and helping with patient triaging in hospitals. This kind of use case seems particularly relevant in high-volume public hospitals, where even small efficiency gains can make a difference.

Google also announced a deeper collaboration with the National Health Authority. The focus here is on converting unstructured medical notes into a standardized digital format known as FHIR. This move should make health records easier for patients to access and for hospitals to manage across systems. In a related step, Google plans to map more than 400,000 health centers on Google Maps, which could help people locate nearby facilities more quickly, especially in unfamiliar areas.

Support for Research and Indian Languages

To strengthen India’s AI research ecosystem, Google.org is committing $8 million to four government-backed AI Centres of Excellence. Each institution has been assigned a specific focus area, which feels like a deliberate attempt to avoid overlap.

IISc Bangalore will concentrate on solutions for chronic and long-term diseases.

IIT Kanpur will work on AI tools for urban planning and governance.

IIT Madras will develop technologies aimed at improving teaching and learning outcomes.

IIT Ropar will focus on data-driven solutions for agriculture.

In addition to this, Google announced a $2 million grant to establish an Indic Language Technologies Research Hub at IIT Bombay. The goal here is to ensure AI tools function effectively across India’s many languages and dialects. This is an area that often gets overlooked, and perhaps understandably so, but it is critical if AI is meant to be useful beyond English-speaking users.

Helping Farmers and Health Workers

A significant portion of the funding is directed toward frontline use cases. Google is providing $2.5 million to Wadhwani AI to pilot HealthVaani, a voice-based application designed for health workers operating in rural and semi-urban regions. The app relies on Google’s “Gemini 2.5-Flash” model to translate speech, answer questions, and provide guidance. It is intended to support workers assisting women and children, where timely and clear information can be especially important.

Another $2 million grant to Wadhwani AI will support a project called Garuda, which powers the AgriVaani app. This platform aims to offer farmers practical advice on crops, pests, and weather conditions in their local languages. The emphasis here seems to be on clarity and usability rather than overly technical recommendations.

Funding for Startups and Clean Energy

Google also announced smaller, targeted grants for startups. Gnani.AI and CoRover.AI will each receive $50,000 to continue building voice-based AI tools and governance solutions using Google’s open models. While the amounts are modest, the access to models and platforms may be just as valuable for early-stage companies.

On the infrastructure and sustainability side, Google confirmed a partnership with ReNew Energy to support a new 150 MW solar power project in Rajasthan. This initiative is intended to offset carbon emissions linked to Google’s supply chain and aligns with India’s broader clean energy objectives. It also reflects the growing recognition that AI expansion comes with real energy costs that need to be addressed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the “Lab to Impact” event?

A1: It is an event organized by Google to showcase initiatives that move AI research out of laboratories and into practical, real-world applications across India.

Q2: Which institutes are receiving the $8 million funding?

A2: The funding is being shared among IISc Bangalore, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Ropar.

Q3: What is HealthVaani?

A3: HealthVaani is an AI-powered, voice-based application that helps frontline health workers by answering questions and translating languages using Google’s Gemini 2.5-Flash model.

Q4: How does this help everyday people?

A4: These initiatives aim to make hospital visits more efficient, give farmers clearer and more timely crop advice, and improve access to digital services in local Indian languages.