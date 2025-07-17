Google Boosts Pixel Support in India with Same-Day Repairs and Doorstep Service

Google is stepping up its game when it comes to after-sales support for Pixel users in India. The tech giant has rolled out a series of upgrades designed to make getting your Pixel device fixed not just easier, but also a lot faster. Now, users in 21 Indian cities can access same-day repairs for Pixel phones, Buds, and Watches. Even better? If you can’t make it to a service center, Google’s offering a free pickup and delivery option right at your doorstep.

Key Takeaways:

Same-day repairs now available for Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and the Pixel Watch in 21 cities.

Devices dropped off before 2:00 PM at select centers qualify for same-day service.

Free doorstep pickup and delivery service extends repair access beyond major metros.

Google Exclusive and Priority Service Centres are now operational in major cities.

Roughly 80% of Pixel phone repairs are being completed within the same day.

This latest expansion underlines Google’s increasing focus on India—a market that’s not only massive but also rapidly growing when it comes to smartphones. The enhanced service coverage isn’t limited to just a few flagship stores either. While the Google Exclusive Service Centres are located in metro hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, users in cities like Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad now have access through Google Priority Service Centres as well.

For many users, a quick repair turnaround can be the difference between convenience and chaos, especially in today’s hyper-connected world. That’s likely why Google is emphasizing that if you drop off your device before 2:00 PM, there’s a strong chance you’ll get it back the same day. In fact, the company says about 80% of Pixel phone repairs are already hitting that target.

And for folks living outside those 21 cities? Google hasn’t left them behind. Its newly launched mail-in repair service includes free doorstep pickup and delivery—a move that genuinely eases the burden for users in more remote or underserved areas. You won’t have to find a courier or make a long trip. Everything from collection to delivery is managed by Google’s repair network, including its partner F1 Info Solutions & Services Private Limited, which already runs dedicated service centers in several key cities.

It’s a shift that reflects Google’s broader ambitions in the country. Alongside the recent launch of its official online store in India and continuous 24/7 chat support, this improved repair network feels like part of a calculated effort to reinforce the Pixel brand’s reliability. After all, device performance is only part of the equation—how a company handles issues after the sale can make or break customer loyalty.

There have been murmurs in online communities over the years about long repair times and inconsistent service quality. So, in that context, these upgrades aren’t just about logistics. They’re about trust. And perhaps, about making sure Indian consumers feel like they’re truly being heard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Which Pixel devices are covered under the new repair services? A1: The services apply to Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and the Pixel Watch.

Q2: In which cities can I avail of the same-day repair service? A2: Same-day repair is available in 21 cities. That includes Google Exclusive Service Centres in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, and Google Priority Service Centres in places like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune.

Q3: How does the doorstep pickup and delivery service work? A3: If you go for the mail-in repair option, Google arranges a free pickup of your device. Once it’s fixed, it gets delivered back to you—at no extra cost.

Q4: Is there a specific time to drop off my device for same-day repair? A4: Yes. To qualify for same-day service, make sure you drop off your Pixel device before 2:00 PM at any of the designated walk-in centers.

Q5: Are repairs covered under warranty or do I have to pay? A5: It depends on your device’s warranty status and the nature of the issue. Repairs under warranty are generally free, but if your device is out of warranty, you’ll be charged. You can verify your warranty status through Google’s support channels.