Google Cloud Introduces Gemini Enterprise for Business AI Agents

Google Cloud has launched Gemini Enterprise, a platform designed to provide its artificial intelligence capabilities to employees within an organization. The service allows companies to develop and deploy secure AI agents capable of performing complex, multi-step operations, moving beyond the functions of simple chatbots.

Key Takeaways

Google Cloud announced the availability of Gemini Enterprise for businesses.

The platform lets companies create AI assistants, known as agents, for specific tasks.

These agents can access a company’s internal data and other Google AI tools.

Organizations like Virgin Voyages and Macquarie Bank are already using the platform.

Gemini Enterprise combines Google’s Gemini models with the technology previously known as Google Agentspace. This structure enables businesses to build AI agents that can access and use information from internal company systems. These agents can also work with other Google AI tools, such as Code Assist and Deep Research, within a single workflow. This allows for the automation of detailed processes that require information from multiple sources.

Several companies are already using Gemini Enterprise to support their operations. Virgin Voyages is developing more than 50 AI agents using the platform. One such agent, named “Email Ellie,” assists employees in creating personalized marketing messages. The company reports that this has made its content production 40% faster and contributed to record sales in July.

Macquarie Bank is making Gemini Enterprise available to all its employees. The bank aims to use the AI platform to improve customer service, increase staff output, and support decision-making processes. In another application, the Olympics Los Angeles ‘28 committee is using Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace for planning and logistics. The tools will help manage a workforce and volunteer group of over 70,000 people for the games.

Gordon Food Service is also adopting the platform across its 12,000 employees. The company plans to use the AI agents to support its sales strategies, improve how knowledge is shared internally, generate content, and build its own custom AI tools.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise?

A. Gemini Enterprise is a platform from Google Cloud that allows businesses to create and use specialized AI assistants, called agents. These agents can perform complex tasks by accessing a company’s internal data and other Google services.

Q. How is an AI agent different from a standard chatbot?

A. A standard chatbot typically answers questions or performs simple commands based on a conversation. An AI agent built on a platform like Gemini Enterprise is designed to execute multi-step processes across different systems, such as pulling data from a sales database, analyzing it, and then drafting a summary email.

Q. What kind of companies can use Gemini Enterprise?

A. The platform is designed for organizations of various sizes and industries that want to build custom AI solutions to automate workflows, analyze data, or assist employees with specific business tasks.

Q. Is company data safe when using Gemini Enterprise?

A. Google Cloud states that Gemini Enterprise is built with enterprise-grade security and privacy controls, allowing organizations to manage how their data is used within the platform.