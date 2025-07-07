Google Gemini Gets New Look and Smarter Features for Android and iOS

Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, is rolling out a fresh new look and smarter features for mobile users on both Android and iOS. These updates are part of a broader effort to make Gemini more helpful, intuitive, and tightly woven into the fabric of daily digital life. Beyond the visual revamp, users will notice improvements that boost interaction, efficiency, and the overall experience across devices.

Key Takeaways:

Gemini app now sports a vibrant, colorful icon reflecting Google’s brand identity.

Android gets an upgraded Gemini widget with shortcuts for Video and Screenshare.

iOS users can now search their chat history within the app.

Deeper integration with Google products underscores Gemini’s growing ecosystem role.

The most immediate change? That eye-catching new app icon. It blends Google’s signature colors—red, yellow, green, and blue—into a modern, rounded-gradient design. It fits right in with the rest of the Google family like Gmail or Maps. This subtle redesign signals something bigger: Gemini isn’t just another app anymore. It’s quickly becoming a foundational part of Google’s digital experience.

Android users, in particular, will find the new Gemini widget more functional than ever. With newly added shortcuts for “Video” and “Screenshare,” launching a call or sharing content is now just a tap away—straight from the home screen. It’s a small change, perhaps, but one that makes Gemini’s live capabilities far more accessible. For reference, the current Android version is 1.0.776555963.

On the iOS side, users are getting a handy new conversation search tool. This means you can now easily dig through past chats to retrieve information, track previous discussions, or revisit ideas. For anyone who uses Gemini as a daily assistant or brainstorming partner, that’s a game-changer. This feature arrived with iOS version 1.2025.2562103, released on July 2, and it’s expected to land on Android soon, though no date has been officially confirmed.

These updates build on Gemini’s already robust capabilities—from summarizing documents and emails, to helping plan trips, creating AI-generated images, or even using Google Lens for visual identification. Google’s clearly pushing toward a vision where Gemini is not just reactive, but proactively useful in complex, multi-step tasks.

And it’s not just about replacing Google Assistant (though, yes, that’s already happening on many Android devices). Gemini is more than a voice tool. It’s a context-aware assistant that can manage reminders, send texts, control smart home devices, and understand multiple content formats—whether that’s text, images, audio, or even video. The breadth of its capabilities is quietly growing.

There’s also a notable expansion in creative features. Google’s advanced AI video generation tool, Veo 3, is now becoming more widely available to Google AI Pro subscribers, including users in India. With Veo 3, users can generate eight-second videos complete with sound from simple text or image prompts. It even supports realistic elements like physics-based motion and lip-syncing—a move that nudges Gemini into the creative AI space in a big way.

Altogether, this latest update paints a clear picture: Google isn’t just iterating on Gemini. It’s investing heavily in turning it into an all-in-one assistant that feels indispensable. Whether you’re organizing your life, getting work done, or just exploring creative ideas, Gemini is becoming a smarter, more seamless part of the process.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is Google Gemini?

A1: Google Gemini is an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant developed by Google. It combines conversational AI with access to various Google tools and services to help users complete a wide range of tasks.

Q2: How does the new Gemini app icon look?

A2: The updated icon features Google’s iconic red, yellow, green, and blue colors in a modern gradient design with rounded edges. It visually aligns with other Google apps like Maps and Gmail.

Q3: What new features are available for Android users?

A3: Android users will find an upgraded Gemini widget that includes quick shortcuts for “Video” and “Screenshare,” making it easier to launch those actions directly from the home screen.

Q4: What new features are available for iOS users?

A4: iOS users can now search through their past Gemini conversations using a built-in conversation search feature, which helps retrieve information and revisit prior chats.

Q5: Is Gemini replacing Google Assistant?

A5: Yes, on many Android devices, Gemini has already taken over the role previously filled by Google Assistant, offering a more advanced and context-aware experience.

Q6: Can Gemini help with creating images or videos?

A6: Absolutely. Gemini supports AI-generated images using text prompts, and with the Veo 3 tool available to Google AI Pro subscribers, users can also create short videos with sound and realistic motion effects.