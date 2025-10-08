Google Introduces Gemini 2.5 Computer Use Model for Developers

Google has unveiled the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use model; a specialized tool built for developers. This new model is meant to help create advanced AI agents that can actually see and interact with computer screens. In simple terms, these agents can perform actions across various applications and websites, much like a human user would, by observing the screen and controlling the mouse and keyboard. The model builds upon Gemini 2.5 Pro and is currently available to developers in a private preview through Google’s AI Studio and Vertex AI platforms.

Key Takeaways

Google has released the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use model for developers.

It enables the creation of AI agents that can view a computer screen and use a mouse and keyboard.

The goal is to automate tasks across different software and websites.

The model is based on the Gemini 2.5 Pro technology.

Developers can access it in private preview via Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

The Gemini 2.5 Computer Use model marks a more focused step by Google toward enhancing how AI agents operate. An AI agent, in this context, is a system designed to perform tasks on behalf of a user. But instead of only processing text or images, this model allows the agent to perceive a graphical user interface (GUI), everything visible on your screen such as buttons, icons, and input fields. From there, it can generate actions like “move mouse to coordinate (x, y) and click” or “type text into the selected field.”

What makes this significant is how it expands the possibilities for automating more complex digital workflows. Think of scenarios where several applications are involved in one process. For example, a developer could design an AI agent to update customer information. The agent might open an email, copy the customer’s new address, switch to CRM software, locate the right profile, and paste the updated information into the proper fields, all without human help. Because the model understands what’s happening on the screen, it can make more accurate and context-aware decisions.

This technology, developed by Google under its parent company Alphabet Inc., is essentially about giving developers more powerful, practical tools for real-world automation. By letting AI interact directly with existing software interfaces, it reduces the need to build custom programming connections or APIs for every single application. That could save businesses time and resources while improving efficiency in daily operations.

Overall, the release aligns with a growing industry shift toward creating AI assistants capable of functioning in digital environments rather than just analyzing data. It’s a step toward AI that doesn’t just understand the world, it can actually work within it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use model?

A. It is a specialized AI model from Google that helps developers build AI agents. These agents can look at a computer screen and interact with applications by using a virtual mouse and keyboard to automate tasks.

Q. Who can use this model?

A. The model is intended for software developers and is currently available in a private preview. They can access it through Google’s AI development platforms, AI Studio and Vertex AI.

Q. What is an AI agent?

A. An AI agent is a software program that can perceive its environment and take actions to achieve specific goals. In this context, the agent perceives a computer screen and takes actions like clicking and typing to complete a task.

Q. How is this different from other AI models?

A. While many AI models process language or images, the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use model is specifically designed to understand and interact with computer interfaces. It focuses on generating actions to control a computer’s GUI.

Q. What are some practical uses for this technology?

A. It can be used to automate tasks like data entry, filling out forms, managing files, navigating websites to gather information, or operating internal business software to complete a workflow.