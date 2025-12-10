Google Launches AI Plus Plan in India Starting at Rs 399 Per Month

Google has officially rolled out its new Google AI Plus subscription in India, and I think this marks a noticeable step toward making advanced AI tools feel more accessible to everyday users. The plan is priced at Rs 399 per month, though Google is offering a limited-time introductory price of Rs 199 per month for the first six months for new subscribers. It is fairly clear that students, creative professionals, and even families who routinely use Google’s ecosystem are the main audience here, especially those who want better AI features without having to consider enterprise pricing.

One of the main reasons this launch is getting attention is the inclusion of Google’s latest models. Subscribers get access to Gemini 3 Pro, which Google calls its most intelligent model so far. It offers stronger reasoning and coding capabilities, and perhaps users who already rely on AI for work or study might notice the difference in tasks that require more nuanced problem solving.

Alongside that, the plan includes the Nano Banana Pro model for image generation and editing. It is meant for users who create visuals regularly, whether casually or professionally. There are also video generation options and a creative tool called Flow built into the Gemini app. These additions make it easier to experiment with visuals or edit content on the go, something many people, including myself, often appreciate when juggling different creative tasks.

Integration with Google Workspace and NotebookLM

A subtle but important part of the plan is how Google has extended Gemini into everyday tools. Within Gmail and Google Docs, the AI can draft emails, suggest phrasing, help summarise threads, or create first drafts of documents. It is a feature many people may gradually grow used to, even if at first it feels like an optional assistant rather than something essential.

The plan also expands access to NotebookLM, which has been gaining attention among students and researchers. Users can upload documents and receive summaries or explanations, or simply ask questions about the material. Sometimes I find that having a place to break down dense content is genuinely helpful, even if the workflow occasionally takes a bit of adjusting.

Storage and Family Sharing Benefits

Beyond the AI features, Google AI Plus adds something practical that many users often find themselves needing anyway. The plan provides 200 GB of cloud storage shared across Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail. For people who work with media files or have years of photos stored on their accounts, this storage buffer can be a relief.

Google also included family sharing. Up to five additional family members can access the AI tools and share the same 200 GB storage pool. For households where multiple people rely on Google services, this could make the plan feel more economical, though some families may have to coordinate storage habits a bit.

FAQs

Q1: What is the price of Google AI Plus in India?

A1: The standard price is Rs 399 per month. However, new users can subscribe for Rs 199 per month for the first six months.

Q2: Which AI models are included in the Google AI Plus plan?

A2: The plan includes Gemini 3 Pro for text and reasoning tasks, and Nano Banana Pro for image generation and editing.

Q3: Does this plan include storage?

A3: Yes, subscribers get 200 GB of storage that is shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

Q4: Can I share the Google AI Plus plan with my family?

A4: Yes, you can share the subscription and its benefits with up to five other family members.

Q5: Is Gemini integrated into Google Docs with this plan?

A5: Yes, the plan integrates Gemini into Google Workspace apps like Docs and Gmail to help with writing and productivity tasks.

Q6: What is NotebookLM used for in this plan?

A6: NotebookLM helps with research and analysis by allowing you to upload documents and ask questions or get summaries based on those specific files.