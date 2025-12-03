Google launches AI virtual try-on tool for fashion shoppers in India

Google officially launched its Virtual Apparel Try-On feature for users in India on Tuesday, December 3, 2025. This new tool allows online shoppers to see how clothing items look on their actual body type before making a purchase. The technology uses generative AI to simulate how fabric drapes, folds, and fits on a specific person. This update aims to solve the common problem of uncertainty that leads to product returns in online fashion retail. The feature is now active on Google Search for various categories including tops, dresses, and jackets.

Key Takeaways

Launch Date: The feature became available to Indian users on December 3, 2025.

Technology: It uses generative AI diffusion models to create realistic images rather than simple overlays.

Functionality: Users upload a photo to see how different fabrics and sizes fit their specific body shape.

Availability: The tool works on mobile and desktop browsers for a wide range of apparel brands listed on Google.

Generative AI Improves Realism

The core technology behind this feature is a diffusion-based generative AI model. Generative AI refers to algorithms that can create new data, such as images or text, based on patterns they learn. Unlike older virtual fitting room tools that merely pasted a flat image of a shirt onto a user’s photo, this system constructs a completely new image.

The AI analyzes the garment’s image to understand its texture and material properties. It determines how heavy denim behaves compared to light silk. The model then generates a photorealistic image that shows how the fabric would naturally stretch, fold, and cast shadows on the user. This process creates a visual result that looks more like a photograph taken in a trial room rather than a digital edit.

How Shoppers Can Use the Tool

Accessing the feature is part of the standard search experience. When a user searches for apparel terms like “men’s kurta” or “women’s formal jackets” on Google, specific product listings now display a “try it on” badge.

Clicking this badge prompts the user to upload a full-body photograph. Google advises using a high-quality image with good lighting for the best results. Once uploaded, the system saves the image to the user’s Google account. This allows shoppers to try on dozens of different items from various brands without uploading a new photo each time. Users retain full control over their data and can delete the saved image through their account settings whenever they wish.

Addressing Returns in Indian E-Commerce

This launch comes as online fashion retail continues to grow in India. A major challenge for retailers and customers is the high rate of returns due to poor fit. Product catalog images often feature models with standard body types, which may not represent the average shopper. By providing a personalized preview, Google aims to help customers make better buying decisions. This could reduce the logistical costs associated with returning items and the frustration customers feel when a delivered item does not fit as expected. The tool integrates directly into the Shopping Graph, which is Google’s dynamic dataset of products, sellers, and prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How do I find the virtual try-on feature?

A1: You can find the feature by searching for clothes on Google, such as “women’s tops” or “men’s shirts.” Look for the “try it on” badge on the product results.

Q2: What types of clothes can I try on?

A2: The tool currently supports upper-body wear like tops and jackets, as well as dresses and bottoms.

Q3: Do I need to upload a new photo every time?

A3: No. You only need to upload a photo once. Google saves it to your account for future sessions, but you can delete or replace it at any time.

Q4: Is the tool available on all devices?

A4: Yes, you can use the virtual try-on feature on both mobile phones and desktop computers via Google Search.

Q5: Does the tool show accurate sizing?

A5: The tool shows you how the style looks on your body, but it is not a replacement for a size chart. You should still check the brand’s specific measurements for the best fit.