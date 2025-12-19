Google Launches Pixel Upgrade Program in India: Pixel 10 Available from Rs 3,333 per Month with Yearly Upgrades

Google has officially rolled out the Pixel Upgrade Program in India, and it feels like a fairly deliberate attempt to change how premium smartphones are bought and upgraded in the country. Starting December 19, 2025, Indian consumers can now get their hands on the latest Pixel 10 series by paying monthly instalments beginning at Rs 3,333, instead of committing to a large upfront payment.

At its core, the program is designed for users who like staying current with flagship devices but do not necessarily want to keep the same phone for two or three years. The idea is simple enough. You buy a Pixel 10 series phone on a no-cost EMI plan and get the option to upgrade to a newer Pixel every year, without worrying too much about resale value or outstanding loan amounts. Google has partnered with Cashify, Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Bank to make this work smoothly, at least on paper.

Key Takeaways

Monthly Payments: EMIs start at Rs 3,333 under a 24-month no-cost EMI plan.

Annual Upgrade Option: Users can upgrade to a new Pixel model after completing 9 to 15 EMI payments.

Partner Network: The program is facilitated by Cashify, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank.

Assured Buyback: Cashify guarantees a buyback value as long as the phone is functional, even if there is visible wear.

Bonus Offers: Up to Rs 7,000 exchange bonus along with extended trials of Google AI Pro and Fitbit Premium.

How the Pixel Upgrade Program works

The Pixel Upgrade Program technically runs on a 24-month financing structure, but it is clearly aimed at people who do not plan to keep their phone for the full duration. Buyers can choose from the entire Pixel 10 lineup, which includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Once the phone is purchased from an authorised partner store using a no-cost EMI through HDFC Bank or Bajaj Finance, there is a small but important step. The user must register the device on the Cashify website within 30 days of purchase. Skipping this step means missing out on the upgrade benefits later, so it is something buyers will need to remember.

The upgrade window opens after the 9th EMI payment and stays valid until the 15th payment. If a user chooses to upgrade during this period, Cashify steps in and settles the remaining loan amount with the financing partner. This closes the existing EMI without penalties and allows the customer to begin a new EMI cycle for the latest Pixel model available at that time. It is a fairly clean handover process, at least in theory, and removes much of the friction typically associated with selling or exchanging an old phone.

Device pricing and specifications

The Pixel 10 series marks an important shift for Google, primarily because of the new Tensor G5 chip. This is the first processor fully designed by Google, and it is built to handle both performance improvements and deeper AI integration across the system.

In terms of hardware, the Pixel 10 Pro stands out with its 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, paired with two 48MP cameras for ultra-wide and telephoto photography. While these specifications may not feel radically different on paper, Google continues to lean heavily on computational photography and AI-driven features to differentiate the Pixel experience.

Here is how the Pixel 10 series is priced in India:

Pixel 10: Rs 79,999

Pixel 10 Pro: Rs 1,09,999

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Rs 1,24,999

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Rs 1,72,999

Added benefits and AI services

Beyond the phone itself, Google is also using this program to push its broader ecosystem of services. Buyers of the Pixel 10 Pro models receive a full year of Google AI Pro, which includes access to advanced Gemini models along with 2TB of cloud storage. The standard Pixel 10, meanwhile, comes with six months of the Google One Premium plan.

All Pixel 10 models under this program also include six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium. These extras are not essential for everyone, but they do add some value, especially for users who are already curious about Google’s health tracking or ad-free content offerings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Which stores offer the Google Pixel Upgrade Program?

A1: The program is available at select authorised retail partner stores across India. Details about participating locations can be found on the Cashify or Google India websites.

Q2: What is the minimum condition required for the assured buyback?

A2: The phone must power on and pass basic functional checks. According to Google and Cashify, cosmetic issues such as scratches or scuffs do not disqualify the device from buyback, which makes the process relatively stress-free.

Q3: Can I upgrade before 9 months or after 15 months?

A3: The special upgrade benefit, where Cashify clears the remaining loan balance, is only applicable between the 9th and 15th EMI payment. Upgrading outside this window may still be possible, but it would likely follow standard trade-in terms.