Google Launches Search Live in India, Expands AI Mode to 7 Indian Languages

Google has officially launched Search Live, a new AI-powered search experience, in India. Alongside this, the company has expanded its AI Mode in Search to seven additional Indian languages. Both updates were announced at the Google for India 2024 event, reflecting Google’s ongoing effort to make online information more accessible and naturally conversational for users across the country. Search Live is powered by Google’s Gemini AI, which generates quick, summarized answers directly on the search results page to help users find what they need faster.

Key Takeaways

Search Live Launched: A new AI feature that provides summarized answers to search queries is now available in India in English and Hindi.

A new AI feature that provides summarized answers to search queries is now available in India in English and Hindi. AI Mode Expansion: AI Mode in Google Search now supports nine Indian languages. Seven new languages have been added: Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati.

AI Mode in Google Search now supports nine Indian languages. Seven new languages have been added: Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati. How to Access: Users can try Search Live by opting in through Search Labs on the Google app or Chrome desktop.

Users can try Search Live by opting in through Search Labs on the Google app or Chrome desktop. Technology Used: Both features are powered by the Gemini family of AI models.

Google, the company behind the world’s most widely used search engine, is taking another big step toward weaving artificial intelligence into its core products for Indian users. The new Search Live feature is designed to simplify how people find information by providing a concise, AI-generated overview right at the top of the search results. It’s particularly handy for complex queries that would otherwise require browsing multiple sites.

For instance, if someone searches for best places to visit in Goa during monsoon, Search Live can instantly display a summarized list of destinations and travel tips. It feels like having a quick conversation with the search engine instead of scrolling endlessly for the right answer. Google notes that this feature is still experimental, and those curious to try it can enable it through Search Labs.

At the same time, the expansion of AI Mode marks another major milestone. This mode allows users to engage in more conversational and multi-step searches, even switching between languages naturally. Previously, it was limited to English and Hindi, but now it supports seven more regional languages, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati. This means millions of new users can interact with Google Search in their native language and get AI-generated answers that blend text and visuals in a way that feels more personal and relevant.

According to Puneesh Kumar, General Manager of Search at Google India, this update represents a meaningful step toward making Search more intuitive and inclusive for everyone in the country.

These updates underline Google’s broader ambition to make AI genuinely useful for India’s linguistically diverse population. By embracing regional languages, the company is not just breaking down language barriers but also reshaping how people interact with technology. Powered by Gemini, Google’s most advanced AI model, these features are designed to understand context deeply and generate responses that sound natural and human-like.

In a way, this rollout also signals Google’s intent to stay ahead in the global race for AI-driven search experiences. As more users begin to rely on conversational AI to find answers, tools like Search Live might just redefine what “Googling” something really means.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Google Search Live?

A. Search Live is an experimental AI-powered feature in Google Search that provides a quick, summarized answer to your query at the top of the results page. It’s designed to give you an overview of information without needing to click on multiple links.

Q. How is Search Live different from a regular Google search?

A. A regular Google search provides a list of blue links to different websites. Search Live, on the other hand, uses AI to generate a brand-new, summarized response that directly answers your question, often pulling information from several sources.

Q. In which Indian languages is Google’s AI Mode available now?

A. Google’s AI Mode is now available in a total of nine Indian languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati.

Q. How can I try Search Live in India?

A. You can access Search Live by opting into the experiment through Search Labs. This can be done from the Google app on Android and iOS, or on the Chrome desktop browser.

Q. Do these new AI features in Google Search cost money?

A. No, Search Live and the expanded AI Mode are available to users for free as part of the standard Google Search experience.