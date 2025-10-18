Google Messages Tests Nano Banana AI to Create Memes from Photos

Google is quietly experimenting with a new artificial intelligence feature for its Messages app that can turn everyday photos into memes. The feature runs on a small, on-device AI model known internally as “Nano Banana.” It was recently uncovered in the beta version of the app, hinting that Google is exploring new, creative tools for its default Android messaging platform.

Key Takeaways

A new AI-powered meme generator is being developed for Google Messages.

It uses an on-device AI model codenamed “Nano Banana.”

The feature allows users to turn personal photos into memes directly within the app.

On-device processing means it will likely work offline and maintain user privacy.

From what’s been discovered so far, this new function seems to be built into the photo attachment flow. When someone selects a photo to send, the AI analyzes the image and may automatically suggest captions or apply familiar meme-style layouts. Since Nano Banana operates locally on the device, all of this happens without sending the image to the cloud.

That’s a big plus in two ways: privacy is preserved because the photos stay on the user’s phone, and it should still work even without an internet connection. It’s a smart move, considering how many people prefer offline tools for personal content.

Of course, “Nano Banana” is probably just an internal codename. Google often uses playful or unusual names for its in-development AI projects. The final version will likely launch under a simpler name, but the underlying idea fits neatly into Google’s broader push to weave generative AI into everyday features.

We’ve already seen similar steps from Google, like Gboard’s AI-based sticker creator and the smart editing tools in Google Photos. So, adding meme creation to Messages feels like a natural extension of that same vision, making AI not just powerful but genuinely fun and accessible.

At the moment, the feature is hidden in the app’s code, which suggests it’s still in early testing. There’s no word yet on when users will be able to try it, but if Google follows its usual pattern, it could show up first in a Pixel Feature Drop or as part of a major Android update.

When it finally rolls out, Android users might find themselves turning more of their photos into quick, witty memes right inside their chats, without needing any extra apps or internet connection. It’s a small touch, but one that could make everyday conversations a little more playful.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Nano Banana AI?

A. Nano Banana is the reported codename for a small, on-device artificial intelligence model that Google is developing for its Messages app. Its main purpose is to analyze photos and help users turn them into memes.

Q. How will the meme feature in Google Messages work?

A. While full details are not yet public, it is expected that when you select a photo in Google Messages, the AI will offer options to add meme-style text or apply popular formats to the image before you send it.

Q. Is this feature available on my Android phone now?

A. No, the meme generator feature is currently in development and is not yet available to the public. It was discovered in a beta version of the Google Messages app.

Q. Will I need an internet connection to create memes?

A. Since the feature uses an on-device AI model, it should be able to create memes without requiring an internet connection. All the processing is handled directly on your smartphone.