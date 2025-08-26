News

Google NotebookLM Video Overviews Now Support 80 Languages

Google's AI research tool, NotebookLM, expands its Video Overviews feature to 80 languages, offering summaries and Q&A for YouTube video content.

Google’s AI-powered research and writing assistant, NotebookLM, just became a lot more globally accessible. Its Video Overviews feature, which allows users to generate summaries, outlines, and ask questions about YouTube video content, is now available in 80 different languages. This update makes it easier for users across the world to understand video material in the language they’re most comfortable with.

Contents

At the heart of this feature is the transcript. NotebookLM pulls the transcript from any YouTube video link and uses that text to summarize the main points. Users can also get a structured outline or ask specific questions about the video. It’s a helpful time-saver, especially for those who want to grasp a video’s content quickly without watching the entire thing.

Key Takeaways

  • NotebookLM’s Video Overviews feature is now available in 80 languages.
  • It can summarize YouTube video transcripts, provide outlines, and answer user questions.
  • This makes the tool useful for students, researchers, and professionals worldwide.
  • Users can interact with English video content while receiving results in their own language.

How it works

Originally developed to help people think faster using their own content, NotebookLM lets users upload documents and notes to build a personalized AI assistant. With the addition of video capabilities, users can now also analyze YouTube videos in much the same way.

Once a user adds a video link, NotebookLM automatically processes the transcript. From there, it generates a summary of the content, provides a timestamped outline if requested, or answers questions the user might have about what was said. All of this happens without the need to manually scrub through the video, making the entire process more efficient.

Expanding access through language

The addition of 80 language options is a meaningful leap in making this tool relevant for a global audience. Think of a student in India watching an English lecture. They can now ask NotebookLM to summarize the material in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, or another language they understand better. That small shift makes a big difference in accessibility.

It’s also practical for professionals who need to stay current with industry knowledge often delivered through video formats like webinars or recorded talks. They can get the main takeaways without sitting through the full duration. The ability to interact with content in English but receive responses in one’s native language makes the research process feel more natural and less tedious.

This leap in multilingual support is powered by Google’s advanced AI, which has been trained to process and understand a wide range of languages with a decent level of nuance. It’s not perfect, of course, but for most people, it will be more than good enough for everyday use.

Overall, it’s not just a technical upgrade. It’s a thoughtful one that makes NotebookLM a more practical tool for more people, no matter where they are or what language they speak.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is Google NotebookLM?

A1. Notebook is free AI-powered research and writing assistant from Google. It helps you understand and work with your own documents, notes, and other sources by creating summaries and answering questions about them.

Q2. How does the Video Overviews feature function?

A2. You provide a YouTube video link to NotebookLM. The tool uses the video’s transcript to create summaries and outlines, and it lets you ask questions about the video’s subject matter.

Q3. Is NotebookLM free to use?

A3. Yes, NotebookLM is currently available for free to users with a Google account in supported regions.

Q4. Can I use this feature with any YouTube video?

A4. The feature works with YouTube videos that have a transcript available. Most educational and informational videos on the platform include transcripts.

Q5. Which languages are supported now?

A5. The Video Overviews feature now supports 80 languages, covering a wide range of global and regional languages.

