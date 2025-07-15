Google Offers Free AI Pro Plan to Indian Students

Google is offering a free one-year subscription to its AI Pro plan for students aged 18 and over in India. This initiative aims to support academic growth and creative development among students, reflecting a recent Google-Kantar report that found 75% of Indians seek a daily collaborator for personal and professional advancement. The report also indicated that 95% of Indian students using Gemini feel more confident in their daily lives.

Key Takeaways

Google is providing a free one-year Google AI Pro plan to Indian students aged 18 and above.

The offer helps students with homework, exam preparation, writing, and research using advanced AI tools.

The plan includes Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Research, NotebookLM, Gemini Live, Veo 3, and AI assistance in Google Apps.

Students also get 2 TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

Eligible students must register by September 15, 2025, to claim the subscription.

The Google AI Pro plan provides students with a range of advanced AI tools. At its core, the plan uses Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s advanced model, to offer unlimited help with homework, exam preparation, and writing assistance. This includes support for understanding complex topics, preparing for job interviews, and generating creative ideas.

Beyond direct academic aid, the plan includes access to a full suite of AI tools designed to enhance various aspects of student life. Deep Research assists with personal research, helping students delve into subjects more thoroughly. NotebookLM allows for organizing notes with five times higher limits, making it easier to manage extensive study materials. For collaborative brainstorming, Gemini Live provides a platform for thinking aloud and sharing ideas. Students can also create dynamic videos from text or photos using Veo 3 in Gemini and Flow.

Furthermore, the Google AI Pro plan extends AI assistance directly into popular Google applications such as Gmail, Docs, and Sheets. This integration means students can get AI help while working on assignments, managing emails, or organizing data, streamlining their workflow.

A significant benefit of the subscription is the inclusion of 2 TB of cloud storage. This storage space is available across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, offering ample room for academic projects, media, and research documents. All stored data is securely backed up, providing students with peace of mind regarding their digital assets.

To claim this free one-year subscription, eligible students must visit the official offer page. Registration must be completed by September 15, 2025. This deadline ensures that students can benefit from the plan throughout the upcoming academic year. Google expressed excitement about this opportunity, hoping it will help students across India achieve their academic and creative goals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Who is eligible for the free Google AI Pro plan?

A1: The offer is available to students in India aged 18 and over.

Q2: What is included in the Google AI Pro plan for students?

A2: The plan includes unlimited homework help, exam preparation, and writing assistance powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro. It also provides access to Deep Research, increased limits in NotebookLM, Gemini Live, Veo 3 in Gemini and Flow, and AI assistance in Google Apps like Gmail, Docs, and Sheets. Additionally, it offers 2 TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

Q3: How can eligible students claim the free subscription?

A3: Eligible students need to visit the official offer page and complete their registration by September 15, 2025.

Q4: What is the last date to register for this offer?

A4: The deadline for registration is September 15, 2025.

Q5: How does this plan help students with their studies?

A5: The plan assists students with understanding complex topics, preparing for exams, getting writing help, conducting research, organizing notes, and brainstorming ideas, all aimed at boosting their confidence and academic performance.