Google Offers Free Battery Replacement for Pixel 6a and 7a in India

Google is rolling out a new “Battery Performance Programme” in India for its Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a users, tackling a growing chorus of complaints around battery swelling, rapid drainage, and overheating. The initiative gives eligible users a few much-needed remedies: a free battery replacement, or if they prefer, compensation via cash or Google Store credit.

Key Details at a Glance:

For months now, users across India have shared their frustrations online, particularly on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). The images are hard to ignore—phones with visibly bulging backs or reports of devices heating up during normal tasks. While some thought they had a one-off issue, it quickly became clear this wasn’t an isolated problem.

Google seems to have heard the noise. The company has now launched the Battery Performance Programme to directly address these concerns. The initiative specifically targets what Google calls “Impacted Devices,” a label mainly referring to Pixel 6a models exhibiting battery-related issues—though Pixel 7a devices are also covered.

Here’s what Google is offering:

Free Battery Replacement: Users can take their devices to authorized service centers to get the battery swapped out at no charge. The goal here is to restore the device’s battery performance to what it was originally.

Users can take their devices to authorized service centers to get the battery swapped out at no charge. The goal here is to restore the device’s battery performance to what it was originally. Cash Payout: Prefer not to deal with a repair? Eligible users can opt for a cash payout of around ₹8,500 (roughly $100 USD), processed through Payoneer. There’s a bit of red tape here: users might need to provide valid ID, like a PAN card, depending on local regulations.

Prefer not to deal with a repair? Eligible users can opt for a cash payout of around ₹8,500 (roughly $100 USD), processed through Payoneer. There’s a bit of red tape here: users might need to provide valid ID, like a PAN card, depending on local regulations. Google Store Credit: Alternatively, there’s the option to take ₹12,700 in Google Store credit (around $150 USD), which can be used to purchase a new device or accessories.

And that’s not all. To help stop the battery issues from recurring, Google is rolling out a mandatory Android 16 update for Pixel 6a devices starting July 8. According to Google, this update includes several under-the-hood improvements aimed at enhancing battery performance and managing heat more effectively.

Interestingly, this update is designed to activate new battery management features automatically once the device hits 400 charge cycles. For users nearing that threshold—say, around 375 cycles—a notification will pop up.

How to Check If You Qualify

Google has made the process fairly simple. There’s a dedicated online portal where users can enter their IMEI number and the email linked to their Pixel device. If your device passes the initial check, the next step is a physical inspection at an authorized center to verify its condition.

It’s worth noting, though, that not every damaged device will qualify. If there’s water damage or signs of excessive force, you may be out of luck for a free replacement and could face extra repair charges.

Repair Options and Timeline

Starting July 21, battery replacements will be available at various authorized service locations across India. You can either walk in—though it’s a good idea to book ahead—or opt for mail-in service, depending on your preference.

This is a one-time replacement, so it’s a good opportunity to decide whether you want to stick with your current phone or maybe use the credit toward something new.

Overall, this move signals a clear effort by Google to address user dissatisfaction and maintain trust in its Pixel brand. With multiple support options on the table, the company seems to be aiming for flexibility—giving users the freedom to choose what works best for them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Which Pixel phone models are eligible for the free battery replacement program?

A1: The Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 7a are currently covered under the program in India.

Q2: What exactly does the program address?

A2: It targets problems like battery swelling, fast battery drain, and overheating.

Q3: How do I check if my device qualifies?

A3: Just visit the official eligibility portal and enter your phone’s IMEI number and the linked email ID.

Q4: What if I don’t want the battery replaced?

A4: You can choose a cash payout of ₹8,500 or a Google Store credit worth ₹12,700.

Q5: Is there a software update involved?

A5: Yes, Android 16 is being rolled out for Pixel 6a starting July 8, 2025, aimed at optimizing battery health and reducing overheating.

Q6: Where can I go for the battery replacement?

A6: At any authorized Google service center, either by scheduling a walk-in appointment or via mail-in service. Services start July 21.

Q7: Will physical damage affect my eligibility?

A7: Yes. Devices with issues like water damage or signs of physical abuse may not qualify for a free replacement and might incur extra repair costs.

Q8: Can I still claim compensation even if I don’t want to fix the phone?

A8: Absolutely. If your phone qualifies, you can opt for the cash or store credit instead of going through with a repair.