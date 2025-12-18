Google Pay and Axis Bank launch Flex credit card for UPI payments

Google Pay and Axis Bank have come together to introduce a new digital credit card called Flex, with the broader goal of making formal credit easier to access for everyday users in India. Officially launched on December 17, 2025, the Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card runs on the RuPay network. This is important because it lets users link the card directly to their UPI ID and make payments simply by scanning a QR code, just like they already do with bank accounts.

What stands out, perhaps more than anything else, is that the entire journey stays inside the Google Pay app. From applying for the card to tracking spends and paying bills, there is no need to step outside the app or deal with separate portals or paperwork.

Key Takeaways

The card is completely digital and exists only on the user’s smartphone.

Users can apply without submitting physical documents and begin using the card within minutes.

It operates on the RuPay network, which means credit payments can be made via UPI QR codes.

Reward points, known as Stars, are credited instantly and can be used right away.

The Google Pay app includes tools to manage spending, set PINs, and convert bills into EMIs.

Bridging the credit gap in India

UPI has become a part of daily life for millions of Indians, yet access to credit cards remains limited for a large section of users. Traditional cards often involve lengthy approval timelines, physical paperwork, and in some cases, branch visits. That gap is what Google Pay is trying to address here by making credit feel as simple and familiar as a regular UPI transfer.

Axis Bank, one of India’s largest private sector banks, supports the card from the banking side, while the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) enables the UPI-credit connection through the RuPay network. Since the Reserve Bank of India allowed credit cards to be linked with UPI, RuPay has seen steady adoption, and Flex builds directly on that momentum.

Instant rewards and flexible payments

One common frustration with credit cards is the delay in seeing or using rewards. With Flex, rewards work a little differently. Users earn points called “Stars” on every transaction, and these Stars are credited instantly. Each Star has a fixed value of ₹1, which means users can apply them to their very next purchase if they choose.

The focus on money management feels deliberate as well. Inside the Google Pay dashboard, users can view detailed spending insights and track transactions in real time. If a particular bill feels too large to clear in one go, the app offers the option to convert that amount into monthly EMIs. This can help users balance expenses without immediately worrying about late payment penalties, which is often a concern with traditional cards.

Security and digital control

Because Flex is a digital-first card, most security controls are handled directly through the phone. If a user notices a suspicious transaction or misplaces their device, the card can be blocked instantly with a single tap. There is no need to call customer care or visit a bank branch, which, frankly, can save a lot of time.

Users can also set spending limits for both online and offline transactions. These controls add an extra layer of safety and make it easier to prevent misuse, especially for those who are new to using credit.

Availability and rollout

The rollout begins today with a limited group of users. Google Pay and Axis Bank have indicated that the card will be gradually made available to all eligible users across India over the coming months. For those who are interested but do not see the option yet, there is a waitlist available within the Google Pay app.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How can I apply for the Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card?

A1: You can apply directly from the Google Pay app. Look for the “Flex” or “Credit Card” section on the home screen. If the option is not visible yet, you can join the waitlist from within the app.

Q2: Can I use this card at local shops?

A2: Yes. Since it runs on the RuPay network, the card can be linked to your UPI ID. You can scan any UPI QR code at a local store and pay using your credit limit instead of your bank balance.

Q3: What is the value of the reward points?

A3: The reward points are called Stars. Each Star is worth ₹1, and they can be redeemed immediately after earning them.

Q4: Are there any physical documents required?

A4: No. The application process is entirely digital. Identity verification is done through existing bank records and digital KYC procedures.