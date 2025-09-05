Google Photos Now Creates Videos from Your Static Images

Google Photos, the popular photo management and sharing service, now offers a new way to bring your memories to life. The service introduced a feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create dynamic, moving videos from your static images. This tool, known as Cinematic photos, automatically adds a 3D effect and subtle camera movements to your pictures, creating short, engaging video clips. Users can now easily find these new video creations within the Memories section of the app. This update makes it simple for anyone to create captivating visual stories from their existing photo library without any editing skills. The feature is rolling out to users on both Android and iOS devices.

Key Takeaways

New Feature: Google Photos now creates videos from your still images.

Google Photos now creates videos from your still images. How it works: The tool uses AI to add a 3D effect and camera movements to photos.

The tool uses AI to add a 3D effect and camera movements to photos. Availability: The feature is available in the Memories section of the Google Photos app.

The feature is available in the Memories section of the Google Photos app. Platforms: It’s rolling out to users on Android and iOS devices.

It’s rolling out to users on Android and iOS devices. No user input needed: Google’s AI creates the videos automatically.

Google’s AI analyzes your photos to determine the subject and depth. It then separates the subject from the background. By using a depth map, it creates a 3D representation of the scene. The AI can then add a gentle zoom or pan effect to the background while keeping the subject in the foreground. This process gives the image a sense of motion and depth. The final output is a short video file that you can download or share. This approach is different from traditional video editing, which requires manual keyframing and motion graphics. With Google Photos, the entire process is automated. The videos are ready to view in your Memories feed, where Google already compiles photo collages and themed albums. This feature is part of Google’s broader effort to use machine learning to make photo organization and viewing more interesting.

This capability is a natural extension of Google’s long-standing use of AI in photography. Historically, Google has used AI for tasks like face recognition, object identification, and photo suggestions. For example, Google Photos automatically suggests albums for trips or events based on the photos you take. This new video feature builds on that foundation. It shows how the company is using its technical strengths to add more value to its products. Users don’t have to do anything to get these videos; they just appear. The service does all the work in the background. If a user doesn’t like a video, they can simply delete it.

The rollout of this feature is happening gradually, so not everyone will have it at the same time. To check if you have it, simply open the Google Photos app and look for the Memories section at the top. You may see some new videos labeled with a special icon. Google has been testing and refining this feature for some time to ensure it works well on different types of images. The feature works best with photos that have a clear subject and background. Photos with complex backgrounds or low light may not produce the best results.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I get Google Photos to create videos from my photos?

A: Google’s system automatically creates these videos for you. You don’t need to do anything. Just open the Google Photos app and check the Memories section.

Q: Is this feature free?

A: Yes, this feature is part of the standard Google Photos service and is free to use.

Q: Can I edit the videos that Google Photos creates?

A: The videos are created automatically and you cannot edit them. You can save or share the video as it is.

Q: What devices support this feature?

A: The feature is rolling out to both Android and iOS devices. Make sure your app is updated to the latest version.

Q: Why don’t I see the feature on my app?

A: The feature is rolling out gradually. It may take some time for it to become available on your account.