Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Hit Stores in India

Google launches its first foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and the affordable Pixel Buds 2a in India. Check out prices, specifications, and availability.

By Gauri
5 Min Read
Google has officially introduced two new hardware products to the Indian market: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel Buds 2a. This marks the company’s first venture into the foldable smartphone category in India, and it’s powered by the new Tensor G5 chipset. Both devices are now available for purchase through Google’s official online store and select retail partners.

  • The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced at ₹1,59,999 for the base model.
  • The Pixel Buds 2a are available at ₹7,999.
  • Both devices run on Google’s latest Tensor G5 processor, built for AI-focused tasks.
  • Open sales begin October 15, with pre-orders starting today.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold positions Google squarely in the premium foldable smartphone segment. It comes with a 6.5-inch outer display and a larger 8.0-inch inner folding screen. Both are OLED panels with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals whether you’re gaming, browsing, or watching videos. The structure feels solid, thanks to a titanium hinge mechanism that’s built for long-term use.

For photography, the device packs a triple rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 10x optical zoom. It’s clear Google is pushing hard to match, or perhaps even outdo, the established players in the foldable camera space.

At its core, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold runs on the Tensor G5 chip, which handles AI and machine learning operations directly on the device. This means faster real-time translation, more responsive photo editing tools like Magic Eraser, and improved voice recognition. The phone includes a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired and wireless charging, which should comfortably last through a full day of mixed use.

Alongside the foldable, Google also unveiled the Pixel Buds 2a. These true wireless earbuds aim to bring several premium Pixel Buds features to a wider audience at a more affordable price point. They include Active Noise Cancellation to block out distractions and a transparency mode that lets ambient sound through when needed. The Pixel Buds 2a offer up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge, while the charging case extends the total to 28 hours. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring a stable and quick pairing experience.

Both the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Buds 2a will be available through major e-commerce platforms and authorised retail stores across India. Interestingly, as part of the launch offer, buyers of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can get a 50% discount on the Pixel Buds 2a if they purchase both together. It’s a tempting bundle, especially for those already within the Google ecosystem.

Overall, the launch feels like a confident step from Google into the Indian premium market. Whether the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can truly compete with established foldable giants remains to be seen, but it certainly adds some fresh excitement to the segment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in India?

A. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at ₹1,59,999 for the 256GB storage variant.

Q. Does the Pixel Buds 2a support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

A. Yes, the Pixel Buds 2a comes with Active Noise Cancellation to block out external environmental sounds.

Q. When can I buy the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Buds 2a?

A. Pre-orders for both devices began today, with general availability in online and offline stores starting from October 15.

Q. What are the main camera specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

A. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom.

