Google Pixel 10 Series Confirmed for August 20 Launch: What to Expect

Google has officially announced that its next Made by Google hardware event will be held on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in New York City. The event will see the global unveiling of the Google Pixel 10 series, marking the next chapter in the tech giant’s flagship smartphone journey. This year’s lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Interestingly, Google is choosing to launch its devices earlier this year—well ahead of Apple’s expected iPhone 17 reveal in September, which could be a strategic move.

Key Highlights:

Google Pixel 10 series launch locked in for August 20, 2025.

Four models expected: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Debut of the new Tensor G5 chip, built by TSMC.

Improvements in camera performance, display quality, and battery life.

Ships with Android 16, featuring enhanced AI integrations.

The Pixel 10 series, while not bringing a radical design shift, seems to focus more on what’s under the hood. A significant highlight is the all-new Tensor G5 chip. For the first time, Google is working with TSMC instead of Samsung to manufacture the processor—a change that could mean better thermal efficiency and battery optimisation. The Tensor G5 is an octa-core chip, reportedly packed with 1 Cortex-X4 core (3.4GHz), 5 Cortex-A725 cores (2.85GHz), and 2 Cortex-A520 cores (2.4GHz). It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

On the photography front, the Pixel 10 is expected to make some meaningful gains. It’s rumoured to house a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. But what’s perhaps more noteworthy is the inclusion of a 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens—something previously reserved for the Pro lineup. As for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL, they’re likely to retain the tried-and-tested configuration from the Pixel 9 Pro: a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5x telephoto. The Fold version might get some tweaks too, possibly switching to a Samsung GN8 primary sensor.

Displays are also getting a refresh. The standard Pixel 10 might stick to a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is expected to come with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, while the Pro XL could jump up to 6.8 inches, both offering adaptive refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz. Peak brightness is said to reach up to 3,000 nits. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could bring in a larger 8-inch inner folding LTPO OLED and a better 6.4-inch outer display. Rumour has it this could be the first foldable phone to achieve an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Battery upgrades also seem to be on the cards. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro may feature a 4,700mAh battery, while the Pro XL might pack a larger 5,200mAh cell. The Fold version isn’t being left behind either, with a possible 5,015mAh battery. Combined with the more efficient Tensor G5 and an updated MediaTek 5G modem, Google is clearly aiming for longer battery life. Charging speeds are expected to improve as well—29W wired charging for the Pixel 10 and 23W wired for the Fold variant. Wireless charging support is likely to stay at 15W, and Qi2 compatibility might be in the mix.

All these devices will run Android 16 out of the box. The new OS promises a sleeker user interface with the Material 3 Expressive design, along with deeper generative AI integration. These AI features will especially enhance Google Assistant and other productivity tools, nudging the user experience toward a more intuitive and intelligent feel.

In terms of Indian pricing, leaks hint at an expected starting price of around ₹81,500 for the Pixel 10 (128GB). The Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) might come in at roughly ₹99,500, with the Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB) landing close to ₹1,17,700. The Fold model (256GB) is expected to command a premium, priced at approximately ₹1,72,000. These figures are extrapolated from European price leaks and tend to reflect fairly accurately after taxes and import duties in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the Google Pixel 10 series launching?

A1: Google has officially confirmed that the Pixel 10 series will launch on August 20, 2025, during its Made by Google event.

Q2: What new processor will the Pixel 10 series use?

A2: The upcoming Pixel 10 series will debut with the new Tensor G5 chip, manufactured by TSMC.

Q3: Will the Pixel 10 have a telephoto lens?

A3: Yes, reports suggest the base Pixel 10 will finally include a 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens—a first for a non-Pro Pixel.

Q4: What operating system will the Pixel 10 series run on?

A4: All Pixel 10 devices will ship with Android 16, which brings updated UI elements and broader AI capabilities.

Q5: What are the expected battery capacities for the Pixel 10 models?

A5: The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are likely to feature a 4,700mAh battery, the Pro XL may pack a 5,200mAh unit, and the Fold version could include a 5,015mAh battery.