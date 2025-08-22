Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Sees Rs 43,000 Price Drop on Flipkart

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google’s high-end foldable smartphone, is now selling at a reduced price on Flipkart. The device, which was originally priced at Rs 1,72,999, is currently listed at Rs 1,29,999. That is a flat reduction of Rs 43,000, and the timing comes just ahead of the expected launch of the Pixel 10 series in the coming weeks.

For many potential buyers, this drop makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a more practical option compared to when it first launched. The interesting part is that this discount is not linked to any special sale event. Flipkart has applied the new price directly on the product page, and customers can also take advantage of additional bank offers and exchange bonuses, which could lower the effective cost even further.

Key Takeaways

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now priced at Rs 1,29,999 on Flipkart.

This marks a flat Rs 43,000 discount from its launch price of Rs 1,72,999.

The timing comes just before the Pixel 10 series is set to launch.

Buyers can also avail themselves of extra bank offers and exchange deals.

The move is clearly part of a stock-clearing strategy before the arrival of the Pixel 10 series, which is expected to include a refreshed foldable model as well.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold itself was launched last year with the idea of merging smartphone convenience with tablet versatility. Unlike some competitors, it folds into a wider format, which makes the cover display feel more like a standard phone screen. Inside, it runs on Google’s Tensor G4 processor, which supports advanced AI features such as Gemini. The version available in India comes with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

In terms of cameras, the phone carries a triple-lens setup that includes a 48 MP wide lens, a 10.5 MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens offering 5x zoom. The device is backed by a 4,650 mAh battery that can last a full day, and it has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

The displays are another highlight. The main foldable panel is an 8-inch LTPO OLED screen with a resolution of 2076 x 2152 pixels, while the outer cover display measures 6.3 inches at 1080 x 2424 pixels. Both support a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Many reviewers appreciated how usable the outer screen feels compared to narrower alternatives, though some pointed out that the phone is noticeably heavier than other foldables on the market.

This new pricing puts the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a stronger position against devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the OnePlus Open. For those who felt the launch price was too steep, the discount makes it a more appealing option. And for anyone willing to wait, the Pixel 10 series is expected to raise the bar further with improvements in performance, display, and cameras.

FAQs

Q1. What is the new price of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold on Flipkart?

A1. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now priced at Rs 1,29,999 on Flipkart.

Q2. How much is the price drop on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

A2. The price has dropped by Rs 43,000 from its original launch price of Rs 1,72,999.

Q3. Is this a permanent price cut or a limited-time offer?

A3. The discount appears to be a direct and permanent price drop on Flipkart, not part of a temporary sale.

Q4. What is the reason for this price drop?

A4. The price drop is a common strategy to make way for a new model. The company wants to sell existing inventory before the launch of the new Google Pixel 10 series.

Q5. When is the Pixel 10 series expected to launch?

A5. The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to launch on August 21, 2025 in India.

Q6. What are the key specs of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

A6. The phone has an 8-inch folding screen, a 6.3-inch outer screen, Google’s Tensor G4 chip, 16 GB RAM, and a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP main lens. It also has a 4,650 mAh battery.