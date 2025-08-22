News

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Sees Rs 43,000 Price Drop on Flipkart

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets a significant Rs 43,000 price cut on Flipkart, making it more affordable ahead of the Pixel 10 series launch.

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
5 Min Read
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Sees Rs 43,000 Price Drop on Flipkart

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google’s high-end foldable smartphone, is now selling at a reduced price on Flipkart. The device, which was originally priced at Rs 1,72,999, is currently listed at Rs 1,29,999. That is a flat reduction of Rs 43,000, and the timing comes just ahead of the expected launch of the Pixel 10 series in the coming weeks.

Contents

For many potential buyers, this drop makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a more practical option compared to when it first launched. The interesting part is that this discount is not linked to any special sale event. Flipkart has applied the new price directly on the product page, and customers can also take advantage of additional bank offers and exchange bonuses, which could lower the effective cost even further.

Key Takeaways

  • The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now priced at Rs 1,29,999 on Flipkart.
  • This marks a flat Rs 43,000 discount from its launch price of Rs 1,72,999.
  • The timing comes just before the Pixel 10 series is set to launch.
  • Buyers can also avail themselves of extra bank offers and exchange deals.

The move is clearly part of a stock-clearing strategy before the arrival of the Pixel 10 series, which is expected to include a refreshed foldable model as well.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold itself was launched last year with the idea of merging smartphone convenience with tablet versatility. Unlike some competitors, it folds into a wider format, which makes the cover display feel more like a standard phone screen. Inside, it runs on Google’s Tensor G4 processor, which supports advanced AI features such as Gemini. The version available in India comes with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

In terms of cameras, the phone carries a triple-lens setup that includes a 48 MP wide lens, a 10.5 MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens offering 5x zoom. The device is backed by a 4,650 mAh battery that can last a full day, and it has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

The displays are another highlight. The main foldable panel is an 8-inch LTPO OLED screen with a resolution of 2076 x 2152 pixels, while the outer cover display measures 6.3 inches at 1080 x 2424 pixels. Both support a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Many reviewers appreciated how usable the outer screen feels compared to narrower alternatives, though some pointed out that the phone is noticeably heavier than other foldables on the market.

This new pricing puts the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a stronger position against devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the OnePlus Open. For those who felt the launch price was too steep, the discount makes it a more appealing option. And for anyone willing to wait, the Pixel 10 series is expected to raise the bar further with improvements in performance, display, and cameras.

FAQs

Q1. What is the new price of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold on Flipkart?

A1. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now priced at Rs 1,29,999 on Flipkart.

Q2. How much is the price drop on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

A2. The price has dropped by Rs 43,000 from its original launch price of Rs 1,72,999.

Q3. Is this a permanent price cut or a limited-time offer?

A3. The discount appears to be a direct and permanent price drop on Flipkart, not part of a temporary sale.

Q4. What is the reason for this price drop?

A4. The price drop is a common strategy to make way for a new model. The company wants to sell existing inventory before the launch of the new Google Pixel 10 series.

Q5. When is the Pixel 10 series expected to launch?

A5. The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to launch on August 21, 2025 in India.

Q6. What are the key specs of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

A6. The phone has an 8-inch folding screen, a 6.3-inch outer screen, Google’s Tensor G4 chip, 16 GB RAM, and a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP main lens. It also has a 4,650 mAh battery.

NODWIN Gaming Acquires Sony’s Evo Stake, Becomes Co-owner
Mahindra Expands BE6 Batman Edition Production to 999 Units
Samsung to Launch Bespoke AI Washer Dryer Combo in India
YouTube Music Adds New Features to Compete with Spotify
OpenAI to Open First India Office in New Delhi Later This Year
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Srishti Gulati
BySrishti Gulati
Follow:
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Previous Article Samsung to Launch Bespoke AI Washer Dryer Combo in India Samsung to Launch Bespoke AI Washer Dryer Combo in India
Next Article Mahindra Expands BE6 Batman Edition Production to 999 Units Mahindra Expands BE6 Batman Edition Production to 999 Units
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review

Latest News

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 22, 2025, are Available Now
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 22, 2025, are Available Now
By Mahak Aggarwal
From POS to Car Dashboards: Building the Internet of Payments
From POS to Car Dashboards: Building the Internet of Payments
By Guest Author
Probo Urges Government to Differentiate Opinion Trading from Online Gaming
Probo Urges Government to Differentiate Opinion Trading from Online Gaming
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Apple Opens Third Indian Store in Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia
Apple Opens Third Indian Store in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia
By Swayam Malhotra
Starlink to Use Aadhaar for Customer Verification in India
Starlink to Use Aadhaar for Customer Verification in India
By Shweta Bansal
Google Unveils Gemini for Home, A Smarter Household Assistant
Google Unveils Gemini for Home, A Smarter Household Assistant
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like