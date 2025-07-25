Google Pixel Watch 4 Arrives August 20 with Faster Charging and New Sensors

Google is set to introduce its next-generation smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4 at a launch event on August 20, 2025. The new wearable is expected to address key areas of user feedback by introducing faster charging, new sensor technology, and for the first time, two different size options. The watch will be unveiled alongside the new Google Pixel 9 smartphone lineup.

Here are the key takeaways:

Launch Date: The Pixel Watch 4 will be announced on August 20, 2025.

The Pixel Watch 4 will be announced on August 20, 2025. Two Sizes: Google will offer the watch in two sizes, a standard 41mm model and a new, larger model, likely around 44mm or 45mm.

Google will offer the watch in two sizes, a standard 41mm model and a new, larger model, likely around 44mm or 45mm. Faster Charging: The device will support improved charging speeds, a welcome upgrade over previous models.

The device will support improved charging speeds, a welcome upgrade over previous models. New UWB Sensor: An Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip is included for high-precision device finding and other proximity-based features.

An Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip is included for high-precision device finding and other proximity-based features. Software: It will run the latest version of Wear OS, Google’s operating system for smartwatches.

For years, users on forums and social media have requested a larger version of the Pixel Watch, whose single 41mm case was considered small by some. Google has responded, with regulatory filings confirming two distinct models for the Pixel Watch 4. This move allows Google to better compete with rivals like Samsung and Apple, who have long offered their watches in multiple sizes to fit a wider range of wrists.

Another major upgrade is in the charging department. While previous generations were limited to slower charging speeds, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to offer a noticeable improvement. This will reduce the time the watch spends on its charger and increase its daily usability.

The inclusion of an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) radio is a significant hardware addition. This technology allows for highly accurate, short-range location tracking. With a UWB chip, the Pixel Watch 4 will be able to find a lost Pixel phone with directional precision through Google’s ‘Find My Device’ network. This feature could also extend to digital car key functionality in the future.

The Pixel Watch is Google’s flagship wearable device, first introduced in 2022. It integrates deeply with the Android ecosystem and Fitbit’s health and fitness tracking technology, which Google acquired in 2021. The upcoming model will continue this integration, running the newest version of Wear OS. This updated software is expected to bring improvements in battery life management and overall performance.

Following the global announcement on August 20, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to become available for purchase in India within a few weeks, consistent with Google’s previous launch schedules.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the expected price of the Google Pixel Watch 4 in India?

A1. Official pricing has not been announced. However, based on past models, the price for the base model in India is expected to be between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000, with the larger model costing slightly more.

Q2. Will the Pixel Watch 4 work with iPhones?

A2. No, Google’s Pixel Watch series is designed to work exclusively with Android smartphones. It is not compatible with Apple’s iOS.

Q3. What is UWB and why is it useful in a smartwatch?

A3. UWB, or Ultra-Wideband, is a radio technology that can measure location with high precision. In a smartwatch, it can help you find your misplaced phone by pointing you in its exact direction, a feature more accurate than what is possible with Bluetooth alone.

Q4. Will my old Pixel Watch bands fit the new Pixel Watch 4?

A4. It is currently unknown if the band connection mechanism will remain the same. If Google changes the design for the new sizes, older bands may not be compatible.

Q5. Does the Pixel Watch 4 require a Fitbit subscription?

A5. Basic health and activity tracking features are free. However, for more detailed analytics, guided programs, and deeper sleep insights, a Fitbit Premium subscription is required.