Google Play Store Adds Gemini ‘Sidekick’ for Real-Time Help in Games

Google is rolling out a new artificial intelligence feature in the Play Store called Sidekick. It’s built on Google’s Gemini AI model and is designed to give players real-time assistance without forcing them to leave the game. Think of it as an in-game overlay you can pull up whenever you’re stuck, offering tips, strategies, or even quick bits of information right on the spot.

For mobile gamers, the problem is pretty familiar: you hit a tough level, a tricky puzzle, or a boss fight that seems impossible, and the only way forward is to step out of the game and look up a guide. With Sidekick, that interruption disappears. Players can simply call up the overlay, describe what’s going wrong, and get advice tailored to their situation. So, if you’re facing a boss that keeps wiping out your party, Sidekick could suggest tactics or strategies to try right then and there.

Google’s Gemini family of AI models is what powers this. They’re multimodal, which means they can work with different types of data such as text, images, and even bits of code. Sidekick will almost certainly be running on a version of Gemini fine-tuned for gaming contexts, interpreting what’s happening on the screen and then generating advice that feels useful rather than generic.

From Google’s perspective, this isn’t just about helping players. The company pitched it as a tool for developers too. By reducing frustration, Sidekick can help keep players from dropping a game altogether, which is especially important for RPGs or puzzle-heavy titles where people often get stuck. Player retention, after all, is what makes or breaks many games.

As of now, Google hasn’t given a release date or shared which games will support Sidekick first. Still, it’s a clear move toward making the Play Store experience more interactive, more supportive, and perhaps a bit more competitive with platforms that already offer built-in guides or community-driven help. It is also part of Google’s broader strategy to weave Gemini AI into almost everything it touches, from search tools to productivity apps, and now, gaming.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Google Play Sidekick?

A. Google Play Sidekick is an AI-powered assistant designed to provide real-time help and tips to players directly within mobile games through an on-screen overlay.

Q. How does the Sidekick feature work?

A. Sidekick analyzes your current gameplay and provides contextual help when you ask for it. You can activate it as an overlay without leaving your game to get strategies, hints, or information.

Q. Which AI model does Sidekick use?

A. Sidekick is powered by Google’s Gemini family of AI models, which are capable of understanding complex in-game situations to provide relevant advice.

Q. Is Sidekick available for all games on the Play Store?

A. Google has not yet specified which games will support Sidekick. It is expected that the feature will be available for select games initially, with more being added over time.

Q. Do I need to pay to use Sidekick?

A. Google has not released any information regarding the pricing for Sidekick. Details about its availability and cost are expected closer to its official launch.