Google sets August 20 date for Made by Google 2025 hardware event

Google has officially scheduled its next major hardware event, ‘Made by Google 2025’, for Wednesday, August 20. The company sent out invites confirming the date, where it will introduce its next generation of consumer electronics. The main highlights are expected to be the new Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro smartphones, the Pixel Watch 4, and a new set of affordable earphones, the Pixel Buds 2a. The event will focus on how Google’s artificial intelligence is built into its new devices.

Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro

The centerpiece of the event will be the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro. These phones will be powered by the Tensor G5, Google’s fifth-generation custom processor. Google first introduced the Tensor line of chips with the Pixel 6 series to better handle its AI and machine learning tasks directly on the phone. The Tensor G5 is expected to bring speed and power efficiency improvements, which will support advanced camera features and a more helpful Google Assistant.

Reports suggest the Pixel 10 Pro may feature a new, larger primary camera sensor for improved low-light photography and greater detail. Both models are expected to continue with the familiar Pixel design language but with some refinements for better handling. They will also run the new Android 16 operating system out of the box, presenting Google’s vision for the future of mobile software.

Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a

Alongside the new phones, Google will introduce the Pixel Watch 4. This will be the fourth version of Google’s smartwatch. It is expected to come with the latest version of Wear OS. People are looking for better battery life, and this new model may address that feedback. It could also include new health sensors, possibly for monitoring skin temperature with greater accuracy, to provide deeper health insights.

For audio lovers on a budget, Google will announce the Pixel Buds 2a. In the Pixel family, the ‘a-series’ name points to a more affordable product. The Pixel Buds 2a will likely offer good sound quality and access to Google Assistant. To achieve a lower price, they might not include features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) found in the more expensive Pixel Buds Pro.

The August 20 event shows Google’s continued push into the hardware market. The company uses its Pixel products to offer an experience where its hardware and software are tightly connected. These launches place Google in direct competition with other major device makers like Apple and Samsung in India and around the world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When is the Made by Google 2025 event?

A1: Google has confirmed the event will take place on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Q2: What new products will Google announce?

A2: Google is expected to announce the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro smartphones, the Pixel Watch 4, and the Pixel Buds 2a.

Q3: What is the Google Tensor G5 chip?

A3: The Tensor G5 is Google’s next-generation custom-built processor for its Pixel devices. It is designed to handle AI and machine learning tasks efficiently on the device itself.

Q4: Will the new Pixel 10 phones be available in India?

A4: While not officially confirmed, Google has launched all its recent flagship Pixel phones in India, so it is very likely the Pixel 10 series will also be available in the country after the global launch.

Q5: What are the Pixel Buds 2a?

A5: The Pixel Buds 2a are expected to be a new, more affordable version of Google’s wireless earphones. They will likely offer core features but at a lower price point than the premium Pixel Buds Pro.

