Google Tests Preferred Sources Feature To Let Users Control Search Rankings

Google is quietly experimenting with a new feature called “Preferred Sources,” which hands a bit more control back to the user. The idea is simple: you tell Google which websites you trust most, and Google will nudge them higher in your search results. It’s not about blocking other sites, but rather giving your favorites a boost. For now, it’s only available to a small group of testers through Google’s Search Labs program, so most people won’t see it yet. Still, it hints at a subtle but meaningful shift in how search personalization might work.

Key Takeaways

New Feature: “Preferred Sources” is being tested in Search Labs.

“Preferred Sources” is being tested in Search Labs. User Control: You can add websites you trust to a list, and they’ll get priority in your results.

You can add websites you trust to a list, and they’ll get priority in your results. Visual Cue: Preferred sites appear with a small “Preferred” label next to them.

Preferred sites appear with a small “Preferred” label next to them. Current Status: Limited beta, not yet available to the general public.

How Preferred Sources Works

The feature is meant to be fairly straightforward. If you’re part of the test group, you’ll find a new settings panel in Google Search where you can add the URLs of sites you want to prioritize.

From then on, Google’s ranking system gives those sites extra weight for you personally. Let’s say you often read a certain tech news outlet, add it to your preferred list, and its articles will likely climb closer to the top when you search for tech topics. A “Preferred” badge will appear next to them so you can see exactly why they’re showing up higher.

Importantly, this doesn’t filter out other results, it just reshuffles them so your chosen sources rise toward the top. In that way, it feels a bit more direct than Google’s other personalization features, like “Perspectives,” which focuses on surfacing forum and social media content. Here, you’re effectively telling Google, “these are my go-to sources, please show me more from them.”

Giving Users More Say

This experiment comes at a moment when complaints about search quality are common. Scroll through discussions on Reddit or X (formerly Twitter) and you’ll find people lamenting how search results sometimes feel swamped by overly optimized, low-value pages.

Preferred Sources could help cut through that. If you already know which publications, blogs, or even government resources you trust, you can prioritize them instead of leaving it entirely up to the algorithm. Maybe you want medical guidance from a specific public health site, or you follow an independent blog that gives more insightful reviews than bigger outlets, this lets you tilt the balance in their favor.

Google, of course, isn’t promising a full rollout yet. Like all Search Labs experiments, this one’s being tested, refined, and judged on whether it improves the overall search experience. But the premise is clear: for those who feel search has gotten too noisy, this might be a small but welcome way to take back a bit of control.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the Google “Preferred Sources” feature?

A: It is an experimental feature that allows you to create a list of websites you trust. Google will then boost these sites in your personal search rankings.

Q: How can I add a preferred source in Google Search?

A: If you have access to the feature through Google Labs, you can go into your search settings and manually enter the URLs of the websites you want to prioritize.

Q: Will my preferred sources always appear at the very top of search results?

A: They will be given a significant boost and will likely appear much higher than they otherwise would, but their final position will still depend on their relevance to your specific search query.

Q: Is the “Preferred Sources” feature available to everyone?

A: No, it is currently a limited experiment available to some users who have opted into Google Search Labs.

Q: Does this feature permanently change Google’s public search algorithm?

A: No, this feature only customizes the search results for the user who sets it up. It does not affect the search results for other people.

LINK