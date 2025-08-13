News

Google Tests Preferred Sources Feature To Let Users Control Search Rankings

Google is testing a new "Preferred Sources" feature in Search Labs that lets users boost trusted websites in their personal search results.

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
Google Tests Preferred Sources Feature To Let Users Control Search Rankings

Google is quietly experimenting with a new feature called “Preferred Sources,” which hands a bit more control back to the user. The idea is simple: you tell Google which websites you trust most, and Google will nudge them higher in your search results. It’s not about blocking other sites, but rather giving your favorites a boost. For now, it’s only available to a small group of testers through Google’s Search Labs program, so most people won’t see it yet. Still, it hints at a subtle but meaningful shift in how search personalization might work.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • New Feature: “Preferred Sources” is being tested in Search Labs.
  • User Control: You can add websites you trust to a list, and they’ll get priority in your results.
  • Visual Cue: Preferred sites appear with a small “Preferred” label next to them.
  • Current Status: Limited beta, not yet available to the general public.

How Preferred Sources Works

The feature is meant to be fairly straightforward. If you’re part of the test group, you’ll find a new settings panel in Google Search where you can add the URLs of sites you want to prioritize.

From then on, Google’s ranking system gives those sites extra weight for you personally. Let’s say you often read a certain tech news outlet, add it to your preferred list, and its articles will likely climb closer to the top when you search for tech topics. A “Preferred” badge will appear next to them so you can see exactly why they’re showing up higher.

Importantly, this doesn’t filter out other results, it just reshuffles them so your chosen sources rise toward the top. In that way, it feels a bit more direct than Google’s other personalization features, like “Perspectives,” which focuses on surfacing forum and social media content. Here, you’re effectively telling Google, “these are my go-to sources, please show me more from them.”

Giving Users More Say

This experiment comes at a moment when complaints about search quality are common. Scroll through discussions on Reddit or X (formerly Twitter) and you’ll find people lamenting how search results sometimes feel swamped by overly optimized, low-value pages.

Preferred Sources could help cut through that. If you already know which publications, blogs, or even government resources you trust, you can prioritize them instead of leaving it entirely up to the algorithm. Maybe you want medical guidance from a specific public health site, or you follow an independent blog that gives more insightful reviews than bigger outlets, this lets you tilt the balance in their favor.

Google, of course, isn’t promising a full rollout yet. Like all Search Labs experiments, this one’s being tested, refined, and judged on whether it improves the overall search experience. But the premise is clear: for those who feel search has gotten too noisy, this might be a small but welcome way to take back a bit of control.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the Google “Preferred Sources” feature?

A: It is an experimental feature that allows you to create a list of websites you trust. Google will then boost these sites in your personal search rankings.

Q: How can I add a preferred source in Google Search?

A: If you have access to the feature through Google Labs, you can go into your search settings and manually enter the URLs of the websites you want to prioritize.

Q: Will my preferred sources always appear at the very top of search results?

A: They will be given a significant boost and will likely appear much higher than they otherwise would, but their final position will still depend on their relevance to your specific search query.

Q: Is the “Preferred Sources” feature available to everyone?

A: No, it is currently a limited experiment available to some users who have opted into Google Search Labs.

Q: Does this feature permanently change Google’s public search algorithm?

A: No, this feature only customizes the search results for the user who sets it up. It does not affect the search results for other people.

LINK

RBI Grants Payment Aggregator Licence to Paytm Payments Services
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Launches in India at INR 1.35 Crore
Honda Launches Activa and SP125 25th Anniversary Editions in India
realme P4 Series Launches in India with 7000mAh Battery and Dual-Chip Design
TecSox and POP UPI Launch OMEGA Wireless Earbuds for INR 399
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Launches in India at INR 1.35 Crore Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Launches in India at INR 1.35 Crore
Next Article RBI Grants Payment Aggregator Licence to Paytm Payments Services RBI Grants Payment Aggregator Licence to Paytm Payments Services
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2
Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set Microphone Review – Creators are in for a Treat!

Latest News

OnePlus pad
OnePlus Starts Making Tablets in India with Bhagwati Products Ltd
By Vishal Jain
Apple AirPods May Soon Get Live Translation with iOS 18
Apple AirPods May Soon Get Live Translation with iOS 18
By Swayam Malhotra
Sony launches ULT speaker series in India, starting at Rs 17,990
Sony launches ULT speaker series in India, starting at Rs 17,990
By Mahak Aggarwal
Sennheiser Accentum Open Earbuds Launch in India at INR 9,990
Sennheiser Accentum Open Earbuds Launch in India at INR 9,990
By Lakshmi Narayanan
vivo V60 Launches in India with ZEISS Optics, Starts at INR 36,999
vivo V60 Launches in India with ZEISS Optics, Starts at INR 36,999
By Vishal Jain
Hero to Launch New Harley-Davidson 440 Motorcycle by September
Hero to Launch New Harley-Davidson 440 Motorcycle by September
By Gauri

You Might also Like