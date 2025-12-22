Google to Replace Its Assistant With Gemini on Android Devices by 2026

Google has confirmed that Google plans to fully replace Google Assistant with its newer artificial intelligence system, Gemini, on Android devices by 2026. The company had initially aimed to complete the transition by the end of 2025, but that timeline has now been extended. According to Google, the extra time is meant to ensure the switch feels smooth and reliable rather than rushed, which, frankly, makes sense given how many people still depend on Assistant every day.

Gemini is built as a generative AI model, designed to understand more complex questions and hold more natural conversations. That is a noticeable shift from Google Assistant, which has traditionally relied on fairly direct voice commands. For many users, this change will quietly reshape how they interact with their phones, and maybe even how often they talk to them in the first place.

Key takeaways

Google has extended its deadline to replace Google Assistant with Gemini until early 2026.

The delay is intended to smooth out technical issues and make the transition less disruptive.

Gemini is already the default assistant on newer devices, including the Pixel 10 series.

Older phones with less than 2GB of RAM or running Android 9 or earlier will likely continue using Google Assistant.

For now, users can still switch between Assistant and Gemini in their device settings.

Google Assistant first launched back in 2016. At the time, it felt like a big step forward, helping users set reminders, make calls, and control smart lights with a simple voice command. For nearly a decade, it has been a core part of the Android experience. But expectations have changed. With the rise of generative AI, many users now expect their assistants to do more than just respond to commands. Gemini, which began rolling out to smartphones in late 2023, reflects that shift. It can summarize long emails, write code snippets, and understand what is happening on your screen, sometimes without needing much explanation at all.

Google shared the updated timeline in an official community post, explaining that work to upgrade mobile users will continue throughout the coming year. One priority, it seems, is making sure Gemini can handle everyday tasks, like setting alarms or sending texts, just as quickly as the older system. Some users on platforms such as Reddit have pointed out that while Gemini feels more capable overall, it can occasionally stumble on simple offline commands. Giving the team more time should help close that gap or at least reduce how often it happens.

The shift goes beyond smartphones. Google is already moving Gemini into other parts of its ecosystem, including Wear OS smartwatches, Android Auto, and Google Home devices. In cars, for example, Gemini is expected to become the default assistant for Android Auto by March 2026. For smart homes, Gemini will eventually allow users of Google Home to control devices using more natural language, rather than memorizing specific phrases, which many people have found a bit awkward over the years.

Google has also tried to ease concerns around privacy and data. The company says personalized settings and usage history can be transferred to Gemini with a single click. While the move will be mandatory on newer hardware, Google has acknowledged that some older devices simply cannot handle the heavier processing demands of an advanced AI model. Those users, at least for now, will not be forced to upgrade.

All in all, the transition feels significant, but also a little gradual, almost cautious. Google appears determined to modernize its assistant experience, just not at the cost of frustrating millions of users who still rely on the basics working every single time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Will Google Assistant stop working on my phone?

A. Yes, Google Assistant will eventually stop working on most Android phones by 2026 as Gemini takes its place. However, the transition is happening in phases to avoid bugs.

Q. Do I have to pay to use Gemini on my Android device?

A. The basic version of Gemini that replaces Assistant is free. Google does offer a paid version called Gemini Advanced for a monthly fee, which includes more powerful AI features and better reasoning.

Q. Can I still use “Hey Google” with Gemini?

A. Yes, you can still use the “Hey Google” wake word to activate the assistant. Once the update arrives, your phone will simply respond using the Gemini model instead of the old Assistant.

Q. What happens if my phone is very old?

A. Devices running Android 9 or older, or those with less than 2GB of RAM, will likely continue to use the classic Google Assistant because Gemini requires more system memory to run effectively.