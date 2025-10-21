Google Wallet Adds Live Updates for Flights and Train Tickets

Google has started rolling out a new function in its Google Wallet app called Live Updates, which displays real-time information directly on digital passes. The feature brings travelers up-to-date details for flights, train journeys, and even events. So now, instead of constantly checking multiple airline or railway apps, users can simply glance at their saved passes to see if their gate has changed, if there’s a delay, or when boarding is expected to begin.

Key Takeaways

Google Wallet is activating a Live Updates feature for travel and event passes.

The function shows live flight information, including gate numbers and delays.

It also supports train tickets and event passes, displaying relevant real-time data.

This information can appear on the phone’s lock screen or always-on display.

The feature is part of the October 2025 Google Play services update (version 25.41).

The new Live Updates function is meant to make travel just a bit less stressful by presenting the most current information in a straightforward way. When someone has a boarding pass saved in Google Wallet, the app will now automatically refresh that pass using data from Google Search and airline partners. So, if an airline shifts the departure gate or there’s a delay, that change will instantly appear on the digital pass itself.

This feature is part of Android’s broader system for live information, allowing persistent updates to appear right on the lock screen, the always-on display, or even as a small pill-shaped notification in the status bar. It’s a small detail, but quite practical. Travelers can check critical updates at a glance, without unlocking their phone or hunting through an airline’s app.

Interestingly, Google isn’t limiting this to just air travel. The feature also works for train trips and event tickets. For example, a saved train ticket could show last-minute platform changes or delays, while an event pass might update to display a revised entry gate or a rescheduled start time. Of course, how well this works in certain regions, such as with Indian Railways, depends on whether those operators share their data with Google’s system.

Google Wallet and Google Pay in India

For users in India, it’s worth noting that Google Wallet and Google Pay (GPay) serve different purposes. Google Pay remains the main app for UPI payments, money transfers, and bill payments.

Google Wallet, which made its return to India in 2024, functions more like a digital organizer. It stores non-payment items such as boarding passes, loyalty cards, event and movie tickets, and even digital copies of personal documents. With the new Live Updates feature, the app becomes far more useful for travelers in India, especially those who fly frequently or travel by train.

To use the feature, users need to add their pass to Google Wallet. This can usually be done through an Add to Google Wallet button in an airline’s app, on their website, or within a confirmation email. Once the pass is stored, Live Updates kick in automatically as long as the phone is connected to the internet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the new Google Wallet Live Updates feature?

A. It is a new function that automatically shows real-time information on your saved passes. For a flight, this includes gate changes and delays. For a train, it could show platform updates.

Q. How is Google Wallet different from Google Pay (GPay) in India?

A. Google Pay (GPay) is used for making payments, UPI transfers, and paying bills. Google Wallet is used for storing digital items like boarding passes, movie tickets, loyalty cards, and other passes.

Q. Will this new feature work for my IRCTC train ticket?

A. The availability of Live Updates depends on the travel provider (like an airline or railway operator) integrating with Google’s system. Google has not provided a specific list of all supported train operators.

Q. How do I get the Live Updates feature?

A. The feature is rolling out as part of a Google Play services update (version 25.41). It should become available automatically on most Android phones. You must also have your boarding pass or ticket saved in the Google Wallet app.

Q. Does Google Wallet cost money to use?

A. No, the Google Wallet app and its features are free to use.