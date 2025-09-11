Google’s Nano Banana AI Sparks 3D Figurine Trend in India

A new artificial intelligence tool from Google, called Nano Banana, is suddenly making waves across India. The free, web-based tool lets anyone generate a detailed 3D model simply by typing in a text description. That’s all it takes. What started as a bit of an experiment has quickly turned into a popular hobby, especially among younger people, who are now taking these digital creations and getting them turned into small figurines through local 3D printing services.

Key Takeaways

Google’s Nano Banana AI is a free tool that turns text descriptions into 3D models.

It outputs standard 3D files like .STL or .OBJ, which most 3D printers can read.

People are making personalized models of themselves, their pets, or favorite pop culture characters.

The trend has taken off thanks to the tool being free and the relatively low cost of 3D printing in Indian cities.

The tool itself is part of an experimental project from Google’s research department. Interestingly, the name “Nano Banana” was never intended for the public—it was just an internal codename that somehow stuck. Its main purpose is fairly straightforward: interpret descriptive text and build a complex 3D shape from it. So if someone types “a smiling robot holding a book” or maybe “a superhero in a classic Indian costume,” the AI will return a ready-to-use 3D model file within minutes.

This has caught on particularly with college students and tech enthusiasts in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The appeal is obvious—it feels simple, almost playful, yet the results are unique. Many young Indians are sharing photos of their figurines on Instagram and X, proudly showing off miniature versions of themselves for their desks or even small figures of deities that end up on car dashboards.

The process of getting a physical figurine is surprisingly accessible. First, someone uses the Nano Banana AI site to generate the 3D model. That part costs nothing. Then, they find a local 3D printing shop, often through marketplaces like Delhi’s Nehru Place, which has long been a tech hub. They send the file over, and the shop prints the object for a fee that usually starts at just a few hundred rupees, depending on the size and material. It’s basically a two-step process, and suddenly custom manufacturing doesn’t feel out of reach anymore.

“We have seen a sudden increase in requests for small, detailed prints over the last few weeks,” said a 3D printing shop owner in Pune. “Most customers are students who bring their own files. They are making everything from video game characters to models of their friends.”

It’s a trend that says something about how advanced AI and local, small-scale manufacturing can work hand in hand. The AI does the imagining, while India’s network of 3D printing providers handles the making. Together, they’ve sparked a quirky but very real cultural moment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Is Google Nano Banana AI really free to use?

A. Yes, the web tool for generating the 3D model is currently available for free as it is an experimental project. Users only pay for the physical printing service if they choose to get a figurine made.

Q. How can I use Nano Banana AI?

A. The tool is accessible through a dedicated website set up by Google’s research division. Users can simply visit the page, type their description into the text box, and wait for the AI to generate the model.

Q. Do I need to own a 3D printer?

A. No, you do not need your own 3D printer. The popular method is to generate the 3D file using the AI and then send that file to a local commercial 3D printing service to get the object printed for a fee.

Q. What type of file does the AI create?

A. Nano Banana AI typically generates files in common 3D printing formats such as .STL or .OBJ. These files are widely accepted by almost all 3D printing software and services.

Q. Is this AI tool available only in India?

A. While the trend of getting figurines printed is currently very popular in India, the web-based AI tool is accessible globally. Its popularity in India is linked to the wide availability of affordable 3D printing services.