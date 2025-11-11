GoPro Brings a Fresh Wave of Innovation to India

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) has officially unveiled three new products for the Indian market – the flagship MAX2 360 camera, the compact LIT HERO lifestyle camera, and the Fluid Pro AI gimbal designed for smart stabilization. This launch feels like GoPro doubling down on what it does best: empowering creators, adventurers, and everyday storytellers with tools that make video creation effortless and, honestly, a little more exciting.

GoPro’s Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman, who famously created the first HERO camera after an inspiring surf trip back in 2002, mentioned that this lineup brings “a new level of creativity and simplicity” to the GoPro experience. The MAX2 is already open for orders, while the LIT HERO and Fluid Pro AI will arrive in the next few months.

Key Highlights

MAX2 – GoPro’s new flagship 360 camera featuring True 8K video resolution, 10-bit color, and Twist-and-Go replaceable lenses.

LIT HERO – A tiny, waterproof 4K lifestyle camera with a built-in light, weighing just 93 grams.

Fluid Pro AI – A multi-camera gimbal with AI-powered Subject Tracking, compatible with GoPros, phones, and compact cameras.

Pricing:

MAX2: INR 57,000 (Launch bundle at INR 54,999)

LIT HERO: INR 28,500 (Available early December 2025)

Fluid Pro AI: INR 23,000 (Releasing early January 2026)

MAX2: The True 8K 360 Camera

Leading the new lineup is the GoPro MAX2, a powerful upgrade to the 360 camera category. It captures True 8K 360° video – about 21% more resolution than its closest competitors – which means noticeably sharper, more detailed footage.

The camera records in Full Range 10-Bit Color with GP-Log support, offering over a billion color shades for rich, cinematic visuals and smoother editing flexibility. GoPro’s Twist-and-Go Replaceable Lenses, made from water-repelling optical glass, make lens swaps quick and tool-free.

Audio performance also gets serious attention here. The MAX2 includes six microphones for spatial 360 audio, producing a remarkably immersive soundscape. Power users can push the limits further by unlocking up to 300Mbps bitrate via GoPro Labs firmware.

Editing is equally seamless – the GoPro Quik app uses AI to simplify reframing and 360 video edits, which honestly saves a lot of time for creators who don’t want to dive deep into software. The camera is fully waterproof, tough enough for high-impact action, and powered by a 1960mAh Enduro Battery, which performs well even in cold weather. It also features built-in GPS for tracking.

The MAX2 is now available in India at a special launch bundle price of INR 54,999, which includes a complimentary 64GB SD card.

LIT HERO: Pocket-Sized Creativity in 4K

Next up, the LIT HERO – a small but surprisingly capable lifestyle camera. Weighing just 93 grams, it’s designed for spontaneous moments, travel vlogs, or even casual creative use. What stands out is its built-in light, which gives off that nostalgic “retro vibe” while keeping subjects well-lit in low light or night scenes.

It shoots crisp 4K video at 60fps and supports 2x slow motion for playful replays. Despite its tiny frame, it’s still a GoPro at heart – waterproof up to 16ft (5m) and built for durability. The magnetic mounting system makes it easy to snap onto surfaces or gear without fumbling with accessories.

Battery life is impressive for the size: the Enduro Battery delivers over 100 minutes of continuous 4K recording at max settings. It also captures 12MP photos in an immersive 4:3 aspect ratio, ideal for cropping to vertical or square formats for social media.

The LIT HERO will be available starting the first week of December 2025, priced at INR 28,500.

Fluid Pro AI: Smart Stabilization for Every Device

Finally, the Fluid Pro AI – a versatile 3-axis gimbal that fits GoPros, smartphones, and even compact point-and-shoot cameras (up to 400 grams). It’s designed for creators who often switch between devices but still want buttery-smooth footage.

Its main attraction is the AI Subject Tracker, which can follow a person’s face or body from either the front or rear orientation. This feature keeps subjects perfectly centered without constant manual adjustment – particularly handy for solo creators.

An integrated fill light helps balance shadows for cleaner, more professional-looking footage, and the 18-hour battery life means it can last through long shoot days. Even better, it can double as a power bank to charge your devices on the go.

The Fluid Pro AI will arrive in India in early January 2026, priced at INR 23,000.

Availability

All three GoPro products – MAX2, LIT HERO, and Fluid Pro AI – will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and authorized imaging retailers across India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What’s the main benefit of the GoPro MAX2’s True 8K resolution?

A1: It offers around 21% higher detail and sharpness than competitors, which is especially valuable for professional-grade 360 videos and flexible post-production reframing.

Q2: Can the GoPro LIT HERO be used underwater?

A2: Yes, it’s waterproof up to 16ft (5m), ideal for pool or beach shots.

Q3: Does the Fluid Pro AI gimbal support other cameras?

A3: Absolutely. It works with GoPros, smartphones, and compact cameras weighing up to 400 grams, catering to a wide range of creators.

Q4: What’s the advantage of 10-Bit Color and GP-Log on the MAX2?

A4: 10-Bit Color captures over 1 billion colors, providing smoother gradients and lifelike tones, while GP-Log maximizes dynamic range for more control during color grading.

Q5: When will the LIT HERO and Fluid Pro AI launch in India?

A5: The LIT HERO will be available in December 2025, and the Fluid Pro AI will launch in January 2026.