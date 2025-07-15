Govt Issues High-Risk Alerts Over Critical Security Flaws in Windows, Office, and More

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-risk alert for users of Microsoft products. This warning follows the discovery of several critical vulnerabilities across widely used software, including Windows, Microsoft Office, Azure, and others. These flaws are serious and could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorized access, steal data, execute malicious code remotely, or disrupt system operations altogether.

Key Takeaways:

CERT-In has flagged a high-risk alert for multiple Microsoft product vulnerabilities.

Affected software includes Windows, Office, Azure, Developer Tools, Dynamics, and System Center.

Risks range from remote code execution and privilege escalation to data theft and denial-of-service.

Both individual users and enterprises across India are vulnerable.

Microsoft has released security patches; prompt updates are essential.

Interestingly, this advisory doesn’t just apply to traditional Windows operating systems on desktops or laptops. Anyone using Microsoft apps like Office or services such as Azure—even on platforms like macOS or Android—could also be impacted. The root causes span from improper input validation and coding oversights to misconfigurations within key software components.

The range of potential attacks is broad. Remote code execution, for instance, would allow a hacker to run malicious code on a target device without consent. Then there’s privilege escalation—that’s when an attacker gains higher access levels than they should have. Add to that information leaks, bypassing security protocols, spoofing attempts, and outright denial-of-service (DoS) attacks. Altogether, the fallout could be severe: data breaches, ransomware infiltration, or major operational disruption.

To illustrate the risk, take the remote code execution vulnerability labeled CVE-2025-49706, which affects Microsoft SharePoint Server. Similarly, Outlook faces several critical flaws like CVE-2025-49699. Even Microsoft Office tools—Word, Excel, PowerPoint—aren’t exempt, with multiple vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-47994, CVE-2025-48812, and others) that could lead to privilege escalations or leaks of sensitive information. There’s also a high-severity issue in the core kernel component of Windows itself (CVE-2025-49719), which, if exploited, could expose data from uninitialized memory blocks.

This isn’t just a theoretical threat. CERT-In’s message is clear: both everyday users and enterprise administrators need to take immediate action. These kinds of vulnerabilities have been exploited in the past, sometimes leading to widespread damage. Quick patching is often the best line of defense.

Microsoft has responded by rolling out fixes as part of its regular Patch Tuesday updates, including those released in July 2025. These updates specifically target and address the reported vulnerabilities.

What You Can Do:

Start by updating your systems. For Windows users, head to Start > Settings > Windows Update and hit Check for updates. Be sure to enable the setting that lets you receive updates for other Microsoft products too. For Office apps, open any program like Word, go to File > Account > Update Options > Update Now.

IT teams and sysadmins should prioritize deploying these patches organization-wide. It’s also wise to monitor logs for any unusual activity, tighten access controls on critical infrastructure, and remind employees to watch out for suspicious emails or links. Keeping antivirus tools up to date adds another layer of protection.

In the end, staying alert and applying security updates as soon as they’re available remains one of the most effective ways to guard against threats.

FAQ

Q1: Which Microsoft products are affected by these security flaws?

A1: A wide spectrum is impacted, including Windows (10, 11, and Server editions), Office apps (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, SharePoint), Azure, Developer Tools, Microsoft Dynamics, and System Center. Even older products covered under Extended Security Updates (ESU) are vulnerable.

Q2: What kind of threats do these security flaws pose?

A2: They could enable a range of attacks: remote code execution, elevated privilege access, information leaks, security bypass, spoofing, and denial-of-service conditions. These can lead to anything from stolen data and ransomware attacks to system instability.

Q3: How can I protect my system from these vulnerabilities?

A3: First and foremost, install the latest patches from Microsoft. For Windows: Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates. For Office: Open any Office app > File > Account > Update Options > Update Now. Also, use antivirus software, be wary of suspicious links, and ensure your firewall is active.

Q4: Is my data at risk even if I use Microsoft Office on a Mac or Android device?

A4: Yes. CERT-In makes it clear that Microsoft services on non-Windows platforms are also affected. Updating Office and Azure apps on macOS and Android is equally crucial.

Q5: What is CERT-In?

A5: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-In, is a national agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It monitors cybersecurity threats, analyzes incidents, and issues alerts and advisories to safeguard digital systems.